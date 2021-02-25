Cecelia Marie Nosa

April 15, 1950-February 19, 2021

Cecelia Marie Nosa, of Davenport, born April 15th, 1950 gained her wings peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on February 19th, 2021. Cece was always the one to make people laugh no matter the time, place, or setting. There was something so special about the way she just loved everybody. Cece loved all of her friends dearly, and she really cared about helping any way she could. She enjoyed playing pool, listening to blues music, spending time with her grand-babies, & spending time outside in the sun with her dog, Lola.

Cecelia is preceeded in death by her parents, John (Ganzo) & Francis Puente, her sister & best friend Elizabeth Schutters, and her precious dogs Punkin & Coco. She is survived by her siblings, Mike Puente, Rose Vasquez, Bebe De La Cruz, & Joanne Weaver. Her children and bonus daughter Eric Nosa, Melisa Weber, Jennifer Nosa, & Monica Snyder, her grand children David Nosa, Whitney Harris, Kelsey Harris, Joe Nosa, Wesley Harris, Jenica Nosa, Kierney Weber, Jacenia Snyder, Savion Coleman, & Eisella Snyder. And finally her great grand babies Kai, Mikaely, Kasen, Max, Milli, Everlee, Collin, Davis, & Bristol, as well as so many very loved nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at Adventure Church in Davenport, Iowa on March 6th, 2021 from 10am-2pm, service will begin at 10:30 with a luncheon to follow. We also ask everybody follows Covid guidelines, and wears a mask as well!

Cecelia has high hopes that her death will help raise awareness for Pancreatic Cancer research and earlier detection. For more information on how you can help here is a website to learn more https://www.pancan.org/get-involved/

Donations toward funeral arrangements are greatly appreciated. For details, please contact Jennifer Nosa at [email protected] or 563-499-2667

Online condolences may be made at www.illowacremation.com