Cecil "Eugene" Young
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Cecil "Eugene" Young

October 14, 1946-December 6, 2021

Cecil "Eugene" Young, 75, of Davenport, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 surrounded by his family at Genesis East, Davenport. Per his request, cremation will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Eugene was born October 14, 1946 in Osceola, IA, son of Cecil and Genevieve (Gillespie) Young. He was united in marriage to Patsy McClure during a blizzard on December 21, 1968 in Davenport.

He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Army from 1966 to 1968.

He graduated from Davenport West in 1964 and was 1963 District Wrestling Champion at 95lbs. Over the years, he made countless memories with family and friends camping, boating, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed following the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially their wrestling program.

Eugene was happiest when spending time with his family and friends, especially his children and grandchildren.

Prior to retirement in November of 2005, he had been a machinist for Caterpillar for thirty years. He was a proud member of the UAW.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Patsy; children Jason (Gigi) Young, Davenport, Jeannie (Ben) Wolfe, Fairbank, IA, Jon (Jenny) Young, Yorkville, IL, Jim (Cori) Young, Davenport; grandchildren Tyler, Camryn, Payton, Charlee, Lauren, Logan; bonus son, Steve Bernauer, Davenport; siblings Darnell (Nancy) Young, Davenport, Cheryln (Ron) Young, Blue Grass, Irwin (Pat) Young, Eldridge, and Terry (Kelley) Young, Davenport; sisters-in-law and spouses Jan and Ted Vorwald, Fairbank, IA, Audrey and Dick Gruhl, Bettendorf. He will also be fondly remembered by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Kaiden James Young, in-laws Lloyd and Phyllis McClure, brother and sister-in-law Stanley and Pat Ann Young, brother-in-law Denny McClure and bonus brother Terry Dipple.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Dear Patsy, Jon and Jenny and families, we are saddened to hear of Eugene´s passing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Sheryl and Larry.
Larry and Sheryl Turner
Family
December 12, 2021
