Cecil "Eugene" Young

October 14, 1946-December 6, 2021

BUFFALO-Cecil "Eugene" Young, 75, of Buffalo, formerly of Davenport, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 surrounded by his family. Per his request, he was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 30th from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Walcott American Legion, 121 Bryant St, Walcott. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation c/o Patsy Young, PO Box 403, Buffalo, IA 52728.

Eugene was born October 14, 1946 in Osceola, IA, son of Cecil and Genevieve (Gillespie) Young. He was united in marriage to Patsy McClure during a blizzard on December 21, 1968 in Davenport.

He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Army from 1966 to 1968.

He graduated from Davenport West in 1964 and was 1963 District Wrestling Champion at 95lbs. Over the years, he made countless memories with family and friends camping, boating, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed following the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially their wrestling program.

Eugene was happiest when spending time with his family and friends, especially his loving wife, children and grandchildren.

Prior to retirement in November of 2005, he was a proud member of the UAW and machinist for Caterpillar for thirty years.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Patsy; Children: Jason (Gigi) Young, Jeannie (Ben) Wolfe, Jon (Jenny) Young, Jim (Cori) Young; Grandchildren Tyler, Camryn, Payton, Charlee, Lauren and Logan; Bonus son, Steve Bernauer; Siblings Darnell (Nancy) Young, Cheryln (Ron) Young, Irwin (Pat) Young and Terry (Kelley) Young; Sisters-in-law and spouses Jan and Ted Vorwald, Audrey and Dick Gruhl. He also leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Kaiden James Young, in-laws Lloyd and Phyllis McClure, brother and sister-in-law Stanley and Pat Ann Young, brother-in-law Denny McClure and bonus brother Terry Dipple.