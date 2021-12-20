Chad P. Christiansen

September 21, 1972-December 18, 2021

Chad P. Christiansen, 49, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, formerly of Charlotte, Iowa, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital – Madison, Wisconsin.

Funeral Services will be 1:00pm, Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will be in the Rossiter Cemetery – Charlotte, Iowa. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Chambers, Adam Jacobsen, Mike Jensen, Jim Sparks, Joe Sparks, Ryan Unruh. Honorary pallbearers are his 5 nephews and 2 nieces. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3:00-7:00pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Chad Patrick Christiansen was born on September 21, 1972, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Donnie and Patti (Henry) Christiansen. He graduated from Northeast High School in 1991, where he played basketball, football, and track. He continued his basketball career at Clinton Community College.

Chad was currently employed as a military affairs security officer at the Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. He had previously worked security at the Ho Chunk Casino.

Chad loved all things outdoors especially coyote hunting and fishing. He passed his love for hunting to his oldest nephew, Chase, but loved spending time with all his nieces and nephews.

Chad is survived by his parents: Donnie & Patti Christiansen of Charlotte, Iowa, two brothers and their families: Corey (Heather) Christiansen of Charlotte; their children: Carver, Cambree, Caelsen, and Callee; Craig (Alicia) Christiansen of Clinton; their children: Chase, Jaxen, and Blake; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and his dear Wisconsin friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and thousands of coyotes.

Memorials can be made to Wounded Warriors or to the family to donate to a cause in his name.