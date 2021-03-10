Menu
Chad D. Watson
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Chad D. Watson

September 18, 1985-March 3, 2021

WILTON-Chad D. Watson, 35, of Wilton passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Cremation will be done with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family and online condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Chad was born September 18, 1985 in Peoria, IL to Daniel & Kim (Mason) Watson. He was united in marriage to Jamie Holladay on March 13, 2020 in Rock Island, IL. Chad was a construction worker, who most recently was building cell towers.

Chad was an avid Chicago Bears fan and loved to listen to all kinds of music.

Survivors include his wife Jamie Holladay, Wilton, IA; 3 step sons Angelo Valdez, Izaiah Holladay, Francisco Briones Jr. all of Wilton, IA; Mother Kim (Charley) Planthaber, Moline, IL; 3 sisters Kendra Kohlmeyer, Des Moines, IA, Jamie Theno, Kansas City, KS, Emily Watson, Milan, IL; 3 brothers Josh Corwin, Moline, IL, Travis Watson, Justin Watson both of Moline, IL; Nephew Jayden Watson, grandparents Jim (Donna) Soltz, Moline, IL; several aunts & uncles including Tom Watson, Galva, IL.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP Chad love you and you are going to be missed. My condolences to the family.
Laurie Barajas
March 22, 2021
I´m so heartbroken Chad is gone. My deepest sympathy and prayers are sent to his family. Rest easy Chad....your fight is over.
Tara Lyford
March 10, 2021
