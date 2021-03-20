Chalmer S. "Sam" Moore

January 23, 1952-March 16, 2021

DAVENPORT-Chalmer S. "Sam" Moore, 69, a resident of Davenport, Iowa, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. He will be laid to rest at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family.

He was born in Bellflower, California on January 23, 1952, the son of Chalmer S. and Rose Marie (Darell) Moore Sr. On November 10, 1972, he was united in marriage to Sherri Lynn Hooper in Davenport. She preceded him in death on January 12, 2016.

Sam was employed as an automotive technician for Rick & Ken's Automotive and in earlier years for Buessing's Automotive, both in Davenport.

He was a "muscle car" enthusiast, enjoyed watching NASCAR and loved the companionship of his beloved dogs.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Amanda (Trevor) Wendler of Davenport; his sons, Cameron (Shannon) Moore of Davenport and Jason Moore of DeWitt, Iowa; his grandchildren, Chaz, Jaxson, Adelynn and Easton; his sister, Charlene (Charlie) Roenfeldt of Blue Grass, Iowa; and his brother, Michael (Debora) Moore of Kansas City, Kansas.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.

