Charlene (Char) Jones

June 29, 1944-February 20, 2022

Charlene (Char) Jones was born June 29, 1944 in Breckenridge, MN to Charles (Coke) and Doris (Madsen) Hoover. She passed peacefully on February 20, 2022, in Rockwall, TX.

Char graduated from Davenport West High School in 1962 and the College of Saint Mary, Omaha, NE. She married David Arlo Jones on June 14, 1964 at Davenport's St. Paul Lutheran Church. They were married 43 years until his passing in May 2008. They had two sons, Steven and Dustin Jones.

Char was cremated according to her wishes, and her life will be celebrated at a place and date yet to be determined.

Char is survived by her sons, daughter-in-law Heather (Blind), grandchildren Blake Carr, Haylie and Caden Jones, her siblings Nancy Mitchell, Dyann Hoover, Greg Hoover, Carol Vee, and Julie Tucker, and 11 nieces and nephews.