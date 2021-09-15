Charles Alexander

August 6, 1937-September 11, 2021

Charles Alexander, 84, of Aledo, Illinois, passed away at Genesis Medical Center – East Rusholme Campus, on September 11, 2021, with his family at his side. Cremation rites have been accorded per his wishes. There will be a memorial service at The Aledo United Methodist Church Saturday, September 18, at 11:00 am. A private burial at a later date. Memorials can be made to the family.

