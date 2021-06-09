Charles G. Boyce

January 4, 1938-June 5, 2021

EAST MOLINE- Charles G. Boyce, 83, of East Moline, Illinois, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Hope Creek Nursing Home, East Moline, Illinois.

Charlie was born January 4, 1938, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, the son of Ward E. and Mary (Scribner) Boyce of Manlius, Illinois.

He married Russella K. Jackson on June 6, 1981, in Rock Island, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his brother Curtis Boyce of Walnut, Illinois.

He is survived by his stepdaughter Robin Enburg of Moline, Illinois, step-granddaughter Rebecca Dreyer and step-great-grandson Robbie Dreyer both of Maplewood, Missouri, sister Katherine (Boyce) Rodeghier of Western Springs, Illinois, nephews Stephen Boyce of LaSalle, Illinois, David Boyce of West Chicago, Illinois, and Edward Rodeghier of Roselle, Illinois, niece Mary Rodeghier Martin of Charlottesville, Virginia, sister-in-law Karen (Fordham) Boyce of Walnut, Illinois, and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.

Charlie attended Manlius High School and served in the Illinois National Guard. He worked at John Deere and operated his own business managing apartment buildings in the Quad Cities.

He loved riding Metrolink buses around the Quad Cities and meeting friends at McDonald's. Cremation rites will be accorded and a private burial will take place in Manlius Cemetery, Manlius, Illinois. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society in Charlie's Memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.