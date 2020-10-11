Charles "Mick" Cosner

February 6, 1941-October 8, 2020

Funeral services for Charles "Mick" Cosner, 79, of McCausland, Iowa, will be 11:00 am on Wednesday at McCausland United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at McCausland Cemetery, McCausland, Iowa. Family will greet friends on Tuesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge, with a Masonic service at 7:00 pm.

Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Charles was born on February 6, 1941 at his home in McCausland, Iowa , the son of Laurel and Ida (Main) Cosner. He married Nancy Ann Jamison on October 1, 1960 in Wyoming, Iowa. She preceded him in death on March 1, 2017. Charles retired from Arconic (Alcoa) after 30 years, in1999.

He was a member of McCausland United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Shriners, Eastern Star and the United Steel Workers Union. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, camping, square dancing and singing and playing music with friends in both Iowa and Texas as a long time winter Texan living at Lakewood Resort, Harlingen, Texas.

Those left to honor his memory are his children; Tim (Sheryl) Cosner, Mark (Amy) Cosner, grandchildren; Nathaniel Cosner, Kristina Cosner, Samantha Cosner, Michael Cosner, Sydney (Cosner) DeGrazia, Ryan Cosner, Henry Cosner, Tyler Cosner, Drew Sturgell, Cody Sturgell, six great grandchildren, Sister; Lilah Hughes, five nieces, five nephews and close friend, Mary Webster.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son; Thomas Michael Cosner, brother; Jerald Foran and Nephew Jeffery Foran.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McCausland United Methodist Church in honor of Charles M. Cosner

Online condolences and floral arrangements may be expressed to the family by visiting www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.