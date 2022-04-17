Charles "Larry" Kuykendall

September 6, 1944-April 12, 2022

BETTENDORF-Charles "Larry" Kuykendall, 77 of Bettendorf, passed away on April 12, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospital. Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Weerts Funeral Home. Following the service, family and friends are invited to a reception from 4-7 at Davenport Country Club for friendship, food and sharing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross or Central Community Circle (CCC Food Bank). Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Larry was born September 6, 1944 in Elmhurst, IL. He graduated from Rock Falls High School. Larry completed his undergraduate and graduate work at Western Illinois University. He taught civics and speech at Rockford Harlem School District in Rockford, IL. He was drafted into the United States Army, serving from 1968- 1970 in Vietnam as a Staff Sergeant in the 25th Infantry; and was awarded a Purple Heart. Larry began his career as a broker at EF Hutton, which later became Morgan Stanley where he retired in 2010. He held the position of Senior Vice President Wealth Management and Senior Investment Management Consultant, CLU and ChFC. Larry wrote a newsletter for brokers called Invictus.

Larry loved playing golf at Davenport County Club and in the Senior League at Palmer Hills Golf Course. He also enjoyed traveling internationally. Larry wrote poems and published a book called "Grunt" about his experience in Vietnam. Larry maintained a blog on socio-economic trends.

Larry married Donna Hagvall in 1973, they would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on April 21.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Donna; daughter Diana Crysler (Matt) of Parker, CO; his son, John Kuykendall (Manisha) of Ankeny; and five grandchildren, Mason, Brennan, Owen and Evelyn Crysler and Jamin Kuykendall.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Merwin; his mother Jeanette Hoerle; and sister, Betty McArdle.