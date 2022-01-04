Pastor Charles "Wayne" Martin

March 6, 1941-January 2, 2022

SILVIS-Pastor Charles "Wayne" Martin, 80, of Silvis, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Illini Restorative Care.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the funeral home. A livestream of the funeral will be available on Wayne's' obituary page at www.esteredahl.com. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org) or the Riverview Free Will Baptist Church, 820 18th St, Bettendorf, IA 52722.

Wayne was born on March 6, 1941, in Marion County, Alabama, the son of William N. and Sarah B. (Flippo) Martin. He married Judy G. Adams on August 19, 1959, in Marion County, AL. She preceded him in death on December 10, 2021. He was previously employed at the Rock Island Arsenal as a property management specialist and auctioneer. After retirement he worked in several property management consulting positions. Ministering was Wayne's true calling and what he was most passionate about. In his early ministry, he was a pastor at Green Rock Free Will Baptist Church and most recently at Riverview Free will Baptist Church.

Survivors include his children, Tammy (Tom) Hamerlinck, Chuck (Kelli) Martin; grandchildren, Nicole (Jason) Brokaw, Samantha "Juno" Martin; great grandchildren, Jase Brokaw, Neela Brokaw; step-grandchildren, Darrick (Jessica) Hamerlinck, Tyler Hamerlinck, Daniel (Debby) Branaugh; brother, Jimmy (Margene) Martin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

