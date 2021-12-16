Menu
Charles E. Neavor
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Charles E. Neavor

June 5, 1957-December 14, 2021

Charles E. Neavor, 64, of Davenport passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his home. Cremation will be done with a gathering for friends 10am to 12pm Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family and online condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Charles was born June 5, 1957 in Shenandoah, IA to Edward & Betty (Knight) Neavor. Charles had been employed at Oscar Mayer Davenport for 30 plus years retiring as a supervisor. He enjoyed Walleye and Bass fishing and cooking for his family.

Survivors include Son David (Heather) Neavor, Davenport; daughter Sara Neavor, Davenport; Grandson Logan Neavor; brother Jack (Kitty) Neavor, Davenport; sisters Barbara (Dale) Burton, Runnells, IA, Shelly (Scott) Farber, Davenport; several nieces & nephews; former wife and best friend Joni Osborn, Davenport; and their beloved dog Maddy.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Scott Neavor.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Runge Mortuary & Crematory
IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chuck worked for me at the Davenport Plant. He was a good employee and did his job well. Blessings go to his family.
WILLIAM BEVER
Work
December 20, 2021
I'm so sorry Jack. Charlie was a great guy. Hugs and prayers for you and Kathy.
Bobbie Paxton
Friend
December 16, 2021
