Charles E. Neavor

June 5, 1957-December 14, 2021

Charles E. Neavor, 64, of Davenport passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his home. Cremation will be done with a gathering for friends 10am to 12pm Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family and online condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Charles was born June 5, 1957 in Shenandoah, IA to Edward & Betty (Knight) Neavor. Charles had been employed at Oscar Mayer Davenport for 30 plus years retiring as a supervisor. He enjoyed Walleye and Bass fishing and cooking for his family.

Survivors include Son David (Heather) Neavor, Davenport; daughter Sara Neavor, Davenport; Grandson Logan Neavor; brother Jack (Kitty) Neavor, Davenport; sisters Barbara (Dale) Burton, Runnells, IA, Shelly (Scott) Farber, Davenport; several nieces & nephews; former wife and best friend Joni Osborn, Davenport; and their beloved dog Maddy.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Scott Neavor.