Charles Norman Wuestenberg

March 25, 1940 - November 18, 2020

Charles Norman Wuestenberg, 80, of Durant, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Davenport. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private burial will take place in Durant Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Tri-County Heritage Museum or Camp Courageous. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Charlie was born in Davenport, Iowa on March 25, 1940, to Norman and Marian (Frick) Wuestenberg. He graduated from Durant with the Class of 1958. Charlie proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. He married Delores Riessen on August 26, 1961. Charlie later married Barbara (Lilienthal) Frey on December 24, 1989 in Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Durant.

Charlie worked for the Stockton Coop for 28 years and later for Harvest States Coop for 12 years. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Durant Athletic Boosters, Jaycees, American Legion Post# 430 and the Tri-County Historical Museum. Charlie loved the outdoors, especially playing golf, fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed cooking, dancing, traveling, woodworking, painting and crafting custom picture frames. Charlie had a passion for old time music and served on the Durant Polka Fest Committee for many years. He was also a veteran jigsaw puzzler and card player, especially Pinochle and Sheephead (Schafkopf).

Charlie will be dearly missed by his wife, Barb; six children, Lori (Lee) Farrier of St. Peters, Missouri, Christy (Mike) Condon of Spring Valley, Illinois, Todd (Kendra) Wuestenberg of Huxley, Iowa, Amy (Wade) Wetlaufer of St. Joseph, Missouri, Jayne (Jamie) Daniels and Brent Frey, both of Durant; sixteen grandchildren; and one brother, Jim (Ree) Wuestenberg of Chino Valley, Arizona.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Wuestenberg; his in-laws, Alvin and Dorothy Lilienthal; and brother-in-law, Charlie Lilienthal.