Charles Roberts

January 27, 1927-December 14, 2020

Charlie passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at his daughter's home in Katy, Texas. A private family service will be held at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, Iowa at 11:00 am Monday, December 21, 2020. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. The service will be live streamed via Weerts Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com

Charles was born in Mountain Grove, Missouri. He married the love of his life, Lillie Marie McGehee, in October of 1946 in Harrison, Arkansas and eventually moved from their home in Missouri to Davenport, Iowa. Charles retired from Oscar Mayer after 30 years and then worked part time at various jobs over the next several years. These last years, Charlie has enjoyed gardening at his new home and fishing as often as he could. He was a faithful member of Grandview Baptist Church but missed fellowshipping with them the last few months due to COVID restrictions.

Charlie is predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Lillie, his sons Kevin Roberts, Danny Roberts and his daughter, Judy Johnson.

He leaves behind his daughters, Janet (Larry) Wright of Katy, TX; Vicki (David) Long and Kathy Roberts of Plano, TX and daughter-in-law, Debbie Roberts of Davenport, IA. He and Lillie also leave a legacy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Charles and Tim Johnson, Jennifer Jones, Kristin Tredemeyer and Brian Wright, Eric and Kevin Roberts and Lisa Marie Urban, Sarah Long, Becky Erling and Rachel Long: and great grandchildren, Kaleah, Tyler, Tanner, Karis, Ethan, Asher, Emily, Kaitlyn, Dean, Vaughn, Jacob, Lily, Lincoln, Creston, Harper, Isabella, Adalyn, Hudson, Cade, great-great granddaughter, Blakely and his beloved dog, Rosie.

We love you, Dad, Grandpa, Pops! Memorials may be made to Grandview Baptist Church.