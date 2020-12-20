Menu
Charles Roberts
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Charles Roberts

January 27, 1927-December 14, 2020

Charlie passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at his daughter's home in Katy, Texas. A private family service will be held at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, Iowa at 11:00 am Monday, December 21, 2020. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. The service will be live streamed via Weerts Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com

Charles was born in Mountain Grove, Missouri. He married the love of his life, Lillie Marie McGehee, in October of 1946 in Harrison, Arkansas and eventually moved from their home in Missouri to Davenport, Iowa. Charles retired from Oscar Mayer after 30 years and then worked part time at various jobs over the next several years. These last years, Charlie has enjoyed gardening at his new home and fishing as often as he could. He was a faithful member of Grandview Baptist Church but missed fellowshipping with them the last few months due to COVID restrictions.

Charlie is predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Lillie, his sons Kevin Roberts, Danny Roberts and his daughter, Judy Johnson.

He leaves behind his daughters, Janet (Larry) Wright of Katy, TX; Vicki (David) Long and Kathy Roberts of Plano, TX and daughter-in-law, Debbie Roberts of Davenport, IA. He and Lillie also leave a legacy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Charles and Tim Johnson, Jennifer Jones, Kristin Tredemeyer and Brian Wright, Eric and Kevin Roberts and Lisa Marie Urban, Sarah Long, Becky Erling and Rachel Long: and great grandchildren, Kaleah, Tyler, Tanner, Karis, Ethan, Asher, Emily, Kaitlyn, Dean, Vaughn, Jacob, Lily, Lincoln, Creston, Harper, Isabella, Adalyn, Hudson, Cade, great-great granddaughter, Blakely and his beloved dog, Rosie.

We love you, Dad, Grandpa, Pops! Memorials may be made to Grandview Baptist Church.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Service
11:00a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
Charlie was a great guy and a joy to know. He was always friendly, kind and enjoyable to be with. Praying for your family for peace and comfort.
Eugene
January 5, 2021
He was a wonderful person and neighbor.Will miss him.
Melissa Penhollow
December 26, 2020
Charlie was a great friend we talked whenever Charlie would walk his dog past my house and me and my little dog will miss him. I found him to be a great guy and I will miss talking to him. God bless his family. God is the wind beneath his wing as he return back to the father to stand in God garden once again with his beloved wife.
Melvin McNeal
December 21, 2020
I have wonderful memories of Charlie. He was another dad to me. I remember his smile and his teasing me. I loved watching him quietly go blow out the candles in front of the church and then he would take his knife and trim the candles so the flame could be seen. He has a corner named after him where he always took the count and offering. The Roberts family adopted me as one of their own. He is so loved and will be missed greatly. Praying for you as you journey through this transition.
Jeanette
December 21, 2020
To the Roberts Family - it is sad to think that Charlie is gone, but joyous to think of him reunited with Lillie, Judy & Danny. Charlie is fishing in Heaven now, a good and faithful servant. RIP
Chris Wieckhorst
December 20, 2020
