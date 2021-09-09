Charlie Marcelino Herrera
September 1, 2021
ANKENY-Charlie Marcelino Herrera, infant son of Christopher and Ann (Eskildsen) Herrera, passed away on September 1, 2021. Although he was only here for a short time, his footprints have left an imprint on the hearts of all who loved him.
In addition to his mommy and daddy, Charlie is survived by his twin brother, Theo Marcelino Herrera; maternal grandma, Barb Eskildsen; paternal grandparents, Terry and Charles Herrera; his uncle, TJ (Erin) Eskildsen; aunt, Danielle (Mike) Herrera-Markwald and their son, Kai Herrera-Markwald
Charlie was preceded in death by his maternal grandpa, Ted Eskildsen; paternal great-grandparents, Fern & Harvey Lenox and Guadalupe & Marcelino Herrera, as well as his maternal great-grandparents, Barbara & Charles Johnson, Prudy & Jim Driscoll, and Ted Eskildsen, Sr.
No formal services are planned at this time.
A special tribute to Charlie, written by his paternal grandpa, Charles Herrera:
On the day that you and your twin brother were born
The two of you ushered in a celebration of joy and happiness
You and Theo arrived earlier than was expected
Charlie and Theo, two brothers who shared the same womb
Both were loved so intensely, long before that day of your birth
Charlie and Theo
Joy and happiness were to give way to anxiety and worry
Soon, you could no longer endure the pain and suffering
Although you fought valiantly, you showed strength, and courage but it was not to be
You had to leave Theo behind
You see sweet Charlie; God had another plan for you
God summoned you to heaven
You soared through the clouds on the wings of a snow-white dove
A choir of angels announced your arrival, heaven had gained a new angel baby
God smiled as your ancestors welcomed you with open arms
They knew it was you, they recognized your handsome face
You looked like them
You received your golden wings, and you were now your brother's protector
Keep Theo safe sweet Charlie
Charlie and Theo
Our tears will dry someday
You will live on in with us forever
Charlie and Theo
Your names have been etched on our hearts by the hand of God
