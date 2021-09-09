Charlie Marcelino Herrera

September 1, 2021

ANKENY-Charlie Marcelino Herrera, infant son of Christopher and Ann (Eskildsen) Herrera, passed away on September 1, 2021. Although he was only here for a short time, his footprints have left an imprint on the hearts of all who loved him.

In addition to his mommy and daddy, Charlie is survived by his twin brother, Theo Marcelino Herrera; maternal grandma, Barb Eskildsen; paternal grandparents, Terry and Charles Herrera; his uncle, TJ (Erin) Eskildsen; aunt, Danielle (Mike) Herrera-Markwald and their son, Kai Herrera-Markwald

Charlie was preceded in death by his maternal grandpa, Ted Eskildsen; paternal great-grandparents, Fern & Harvey Lenox and Guadalupe & Marcelino Herrera, as well as his maternal great-grandparents, Barbara & Charles Johnson, Prudy & Jim Driscoll, and Ted Eskildsen, Sr.

No formal services are planned at this time.

A special tribute to Charlie, written by his paternal grandpa, Charles Herrera:

On the day that you and your twin brother were born

The two of you ushered in a celebration of joy and happiness

You and Theo arrived earlier than was expected

Charlie and Theo, two brothers who shared the same womb

Both were loved so intensely, long before that day of your birth

Charlie and Theo

Joy and happiness were to give way to anxiety and worry

Soon, you could no longer endure the pain and suffering

Although you fought valiantly, you showed strength, and courage but it was not to be

You had to leave Theo behind

You see sweet Charlie; God had another plan for you

God summoned you to heaven

You soared through the clouds on the wings of a snow-white dove

A choir of angels announced your arrival, heaven had gained a new angel baby

God smiled as your ancestors welcomed you with open arms

They knew it was you, they recognized your handsome face

You looked like them

You received your golden wings, and you were now your brother's protector

Keep Theo safe sweet Charlie

Charlie and Theo

Our tears will dry someday

You will live on in with us forever

Charlie and Theo

Your names have been etched on our hearts by the hand of God

