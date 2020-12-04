Charlotte Cabel

November 13, 1934-December 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Charlotte Cabel, 85, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. At her request, cremation rites will be accorded. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Charlotte was born November 13, 1934 in Moulton, Iowa to Lee and Mary Ira (Arnold0 Broshar. She graduated from Centerville High School where she excelled in vocal music. Charlotte's fondest memory was when she sang "Silent Night" at her school's Christmas concert. She was united in marriage to Warren Cabel on July 20, 1956. Her hobbies included crossword puzzles, reading, estate and "garage sailing" as she put it.

Those left to honor her memory include nephews: Gary Cabel and Dave (Julie) Cabel, Bettendorf, Wayne (Rolonda) Cabel, Davenport, nieces: Susan Broshar, Centerville, IA, Beth Mango, Dallas, TX and Lyn (Jim) Ross, Keosauqua, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and her beloved husband, Warren.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Peterson Commons and at Genesis East for the wonderful care shown to Charlotte and her family. Your kindness will never be forgotten!