Charlotte Capen Foster

August 11, 1928-June 19, 2021

Charlotte Capen Foster, 92, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her home in Naples, Florida.

Mrs. Foster was born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 11, 1928, the daughter of Leo J. Capen and Gaynell (Tyler) Capen. She loved horseback riding from a young age, and kept her horse, Star, at Davenport Country Club. During WWII, she and her sister were sent to a dude ranch in Wyoming for their safety. She attended St. Katharine's School, Bennett Junior College and the University of Iowa. She married Mel Foster, Jr. in 1951. Their first child was born in Germany where Lt. Foster was stationed. The couple traveled with Governor Branstad on many International Trade missions over the years to promote Iowa exports. Her favorite city was Constantinople. Her little dog, Manfred, was her constant companion. She loved all animals and was a prolific reader. She was known for her charm and quick wit. She played tennis for many years, while earning the nickname of "wheels" from the other players. She was a descendant of John Alden of the Mayflower, and belonged to the Mayflower Society. She was a member of Trinity Cathedral in Davenport.

She is survived by four children, Gaynell Foster of Davenport, Sibyl Zegers (Bill) of Cape Coral, Florida, Mel Foster III (Brenda) of Naples, FL, and Tyler Foster of Bettendorf and a brother, Gary Capen of Savannah, Georgia. She leaves behind grandchildren Charlotte Elena Foster-Pray, Daniel Foster-Pray, Connor Zegers, Riley Zegers. A great grandchild, Cora Zegers, who was born exactly one year ago. She also leaves behind a beloved companion of 8 years, Mrs. Fanny Torres and her husband, Daniel, who was a good friend.

Preceding her in death were her husband Mel Foster, Jr. and a son, Reed Capen Foster.