Charlotte Capen Foster
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Rivermont Collegiate
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Charlotte Capen Foster

August 11, 1928-June 19, 2021

Charlotte Capen Foster, 92, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her home in Naples, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory, Davenport, IA. Visitation will be 1:00pm to 3:00pm Wednesday at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to Rivermont Collegiate, the former St. Katharine's School or to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Mrs. Foster was born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 11, 1928, the daughter of Leo J. Capen and Gaynell (Tyler) Capen. She loved horseback riding from a young age, and kept her horse, Star, at Davenport Country Club. During WWII, she and her sister were sent to a dude ranch in Wyoming for their safety. She attended St. Katharine's School, Bennett Junior College and the University of Iowa. She married Mel Foster, Jr. in 1951. Their first child was born in Germany where Lt. Foster was stationed. The couple traveled with Governor Branstad on many International Trade missions over the years to promote Iowa exports. Her favorite city was Constantinople. Her little dog, Manfred, was her constant companion. She loved all animals and was a prolific reader. She was known for her charm and quick wit. She played tennis for many years, while earning the nickname of "wheels" from the other players. She was a descendant of John Alden of the Mayflower, and belonged to the Mayflower Society. She was a member of Trinity Cathedral in Davenport.

She is survived by four children, Gaynell Foster of Davenport, Sibyl Zegers (Bill) of Cape Coral, Florida, Mel Foster III (Brenda) of Naples, FL, and Tyler Foster of Bettendorf and a brother, Gary Capen of Savannah, Georgia. She leaves behind grandchildren Charlotte Elena Foster-Pray, Daniel Foster-Pray, Connor Zegers, Riley Zegers. A great grandchild, Cora Zegers, who was born exactly one year ago. She also leaves behind a beloved companion of 8 years, Mrs. Fanny Torres and her husband, Daniel, who was a good friend.

Preceding her in death were her husband Mel Foster, Jr. and a son, Reed Capen Foster.


Published by Quad-City Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Jun
30
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to the entire family
Kent Holmgrain
June 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your mother. I went to school with Tyler and Reed at St. Katherine´s St. Marks my deepest condolences to your family
Deborah Dickinson/Mingee
School
June 28, 2021
Such fond memories of fun conversations including how Charlotte learned to fry an egg under the tutelage of the gardener. She was always so gracious, down to earth, and authentically Charlotte. Her children were blessed. My deepest sympathies to each.
Barbara Ringgold
June 28, 2021
Barbara Ringgold
June 28, 2021
Joan C. Capen
June 26, 2021
Have known Tyler for over 30 years he would always talk to me about his mom. My heart hurts for him and the whole family. All my prayers and love sending to the whole family.
Sue Pauli
Family
June 26, 2021
I'm very sorry for your loss
John owens
June 25, 2021
