Charlotte Kline

June 19, 2021

DAVENPORT-Charlotte Kline, 89, of Davenport, IA, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A memorial service will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment will take place in the St. Paul Memorial Garden following the service. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the church.

Charlotte graduated from Finley Hospital School of Nursing in Dubuque, IA, and worked in the field of nursing for 40 years. She married Keith Kline in 1953.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Keith; son Les (Karin) Kline; daughters Karen Kline-Jerome (Chris Jerome); Mary Ann (Randy) Wicks; granddaughters Jill (Jake) Trevino; Laura (Jason) Stewart; and four great- grandchildren Ava, Leila, Alex, and Asher.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church radio ministry or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.