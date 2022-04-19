Menu
Charlotte Faye Molloy
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Charlotte Faye Molloy

October 13, 1936-April 16, 2022

DAVENPORT-Charlotte Faye Molloy, 85, of Davenport, IA, died peacefully in her sleep on April 16, 2022. Visitation will be held 10:00 am- Noon, Wednesday, April 20, with funeral services immediately following at the Runge Mortuary. She will be laid to rest in Blue Grass Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Charlotte was born on October 13, 1936, in the small town of Osgood, MO to the late Noel "Tom" and Dorothy Scott. On August 7, 1954, Charlotte would marry her true love, Francis "Buck" Molloy. They would proudly raise 5 children together. After 58 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on December 18, 2012.

Charlotte was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her greatest love was her family and she proudly boasted about them whenever she had a chance. Her family did not just consist of her biological family, but the many others that called her "mom" or "grandma". Once she claimed you, you became hers.

Charlotte was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for those she loved, especially over the holidays. Family gatherings were one of her greatest joys. She enjoyed doing puzzles and listening to country music. Her real passion was tending to her many flower beds and reading.

Those left to cherish Charlotte's memory include her son, Randall (Mary Jo) Molloy, Davenport, IA; daughters, Kimberly (James) Tobin, Davenport, IA, Margie (Randall) Childers, Blue Grass, IA, and Rebecca (Michael) Mitchell, Blue Grass, IA; sister, Margie Catanzano, Kansas City, MO; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and many other extended family members.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Buck; son, Daniel; brother, Max; and her parents.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 19, 2022.
