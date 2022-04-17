Charlotte Jean Nicoll

July 30, 1944-April 30, 2022

CORALVILLE-Memorial services for Charlotte Jean Nicoll, 77, of Coralville, Iowa, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1:00 pm at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, Iowa. Inurnment will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, in Davenport, Iowa. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.

Charlotte was born in Houston, Texas on July 30, 1944 to Evelyn and Henry Nicoll, while Henry was in the Army Air Corps, and she passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, in Iowa City, Iowa after a short illness.

Throughout her life in Davenport, Charlotte participated in school, work and leisure activities with Taylor School, the Sheltered Workshop, the Handicapped Development Center, Camp Courageous and The Special Olympics. In 2007, Charlotte was awarded the HDC Community Residential Services Achievement Award and was cited for her hard work, activity in the community and for "that big smile and positive attitude for whatever comes her way in life."

Charlotte was a life-long learner and received the Certificate of Merit for Outstanding Achievement in Adult Basic Education after many years of working with her long-time tutor, Agnes Neumann. Charlotte also loved to travel and went on annual vacation trips with Camp Courageous to various locations including Hawaii, the Bahamas, Florida, Branson, Missouri and Memphis, Tennessee where Charlotte, a life-long fan of Elvis Presley, got to visit Graceland. Charlotte loved her time working for JC Penney as a janitor and especially loved being the voice of Jingles the Bear and the Easter Bunny during the holidays. Charlotte moved to the Lantern Park Care Center in Coralville in 2014 where she remained active, was engaged in many recreational activities and formed special relationships with the caring staff and volunteers.

Survivors include her siblings, Susan (Larry) Bock of Solon, Iowa, Sally (Ed) Scholl of Yulee, Florida, James (Vickie) Nicoll of Nixa, Missouri, and Greg Nicoll of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Charlotte shared a special bond with her nieces and nephews who looked forward to their time with "Aunt Char" watching Christmas movies, eating ice cream treats and decorating Christmas cookies each year.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Ron Beadle.

Memorials may be directed to the Handicapped Development Center Boosters and Camp Courageous.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com