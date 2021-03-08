Charlotte A. Wiese

September 18, 1926-February 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Charlotte A. Wiese, 94, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island, Illinois.

A live-streamed memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island (and may be viewed at wheelanpressly.com/live-stream/Rock Island). Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Current public gathering guidelines regarding social distancing, facemasks and capacity will be observed.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Moline or to Arrowhead Ranch.