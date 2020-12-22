Cheri Lee Logan

September 27, 1969-December 20, 2020

BETTENDORF-Cheri Lee Logan, 51, went peacefully home to her Lord on Sunday, December 20th. She died surrounded by her family in their Bettendorf, IA home after a year-long struggle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 24, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline, where her live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook at 10:00 am. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. With COVID restrictions, attendance will be limited to 125 people and social distancing along with masks will be required. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

Born on Sept. 27, 1969 to Robert and Rose Werner of Farmington, IL, Cheri attended Farmington High School, where she made many life-long friends. She then went on to study psychology and sociology at St. Ambrose University, where she met Tom Logan. They were married on September 29, 1990 and settled in the Quad Cities. Despite encouragement from her professors to pursue a master's degree, Cheri chose to remain at home to focus on her growing family and became a stay-at-home wife and mother. She loved her husband and eight children dearly. Her love for her children and passion for education led her to join the Heart of Mary Educators homeschooling community in an effort to provide the best possible education for them.

Cheri's untiring and sacrificial love for her family was rooted in her love for God and her Catholic faith. A member of St. Anne Catholic Church in East Moline, Cheri lived out her faith through service to others, especially young people. She founded a high school youth group and Bible Study, which she helped to run for fifteen years. For fun, she hosted summer art camps at her house for children to learn unique crafts. Another passion of hers was the pro-life cause. She belonged to the Christ Child Society, organized youth trips to participate in the D.C. March for Life, and taught Natural Family Planning through the Couple to Couple League for twenty years both locally and internationally. Cheri was known for her loving kindness, fun and joyful personality, and hospitality to her friends, family, and those she met.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but especially by her family: her husband, Tom; her parents, Robert and Rose Werner; her children, Rachel (David) Pedersen, Isaac (Noelle) Logan and grandbaby Walter, Grace Logan and fiancé Brian Guerrero, Adeline, Mary, Marta, Raymond and Bridget; her sister, Tess (John) Schell; her brother Chris (Fern) Werner, and her special sister and dear friend, Tristi Saari.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to St. Anne Church of East Moline, Quad Cities Christian School, and the Women's Choice Center.

