Cheryl Elaine Gillespie
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Cheryl Elaine (Burroughs) Gillespie

October 31, 1954-March 19, 2021

DAVENPORT-A service to celebrate the life of Cheryl Elaine (Burroughs) Gillespie, 66, of Davenport, will take place at the Lulac Club Davenport on April 18th from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Cheryl passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at her home in Davenport.

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf is assisting family with arrangements.

Cheryl Elaine (Burroughs) Gillespie was born on October 31, 1954 in Shelby county Memphis, TN, at Mercy Hospital the daughter of Paul and Beverly (Woods) Burroughs. Cheryl served as a Girl Scout Leader. She had a passion for creating beautiful works of art thru crocheting, knitting, macrame, ceramics, and crafts of all forms. She shared this love of art with anyone willing to learn. She loved camping and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Cheryl shared her capacity to love with all she encountered. She had a smile and kind words for anyone she met. She was a kind, compassionate, loving, free-spirited; woman that will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her father; Paul Burroughs Sr., children; Mignon (Michael) Hahn, Greg (Linda) Burroughs, Locadia Gillespie, Kate Black, siblings; Paul (Vicki) Burroughs Jr., Marilynn (Steve) Stepanek, Lewanna (Larry) Althaus, Kenneth (Cheri) Burroughs, Connie Breen, 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, her dog Coco, and cat Precious.

She was preceded in death by her mother (Beverly), sister (Pam Burroughs).

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lulac Club
4224 Ricker Hill Rd, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
Sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home.
I am so sorry to hear about Cheryl's passing. I knew her through business matters but it was always a pleasure to see her and be able to have even a little bit of her time.
Sabreena
March 31, 2021
