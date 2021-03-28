Cheryl Elaine (Burroughs) Gillespie

October 31, 1954-March 19, 2021

DAVENPORT-A service to celebrate the life of Cheryl Elaine (Burroughs) Gillespie, 66, of Davenport, will take place at the Lulac Club Davenport on April 18th from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Cheryl passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at her home in Davenport.

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf is assisting family with arrangements.

Cheryl Elaine (Burroughs) Gillespie was born on October 31, 1954 in Shelby county Memphis, TN, at Mercy Hospital the daughter of Paul and Beverly (Woods) Burroughs. Cheryl served as a Girl Scout Leader. She had a passion for creating beautiful works of art thru crocheting, knitting, macrame, ceramics, and crafts of all forms. She shared this love of art with anyone willing to learn. She loved camping and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Cheryl shared her capacity to love with all she encountered. She had a smile and kind words for anyone she met. She was a kind, compassionate, loving, free-spirited; woman that will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her father; Paul Burroughs Sr., children; Mignon (Michael) Hahn, Greg (Linda) Burroughs, Locadia Gillespie, Kate Black, siblings; Paul (Vicki) Burroughs Jr., Marilynn (Steve) Stepanek, Lewanna (Larry) Althaus, Kenneth (Cheri) Burroughs, Connie Breen, 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, her dog Coco, and cat Precious.

She was preceded in death by her mother (Beverly), sister (Pam Burroughs).

