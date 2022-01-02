Christina K. Gibbs

June 29, 1937-December 24, 2021

Christina K. Gibbs, 84, of Davenport, passed away on Friday December 24, 2021 at her home. A funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at 11am at Gospel Mission Temple Church; visitation will begin one hour before the service. Burial will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery following the service. Memorials may be left to Generations Area Agency on Aging.

Christina was born on June 29, 1937 in Davenport to Fisher and Bessie Ewing. She was united in marriage to German L. Gibbs Jr. on February 20, 1954 in Davenport, he preceded her in death. Christina was a talented seamstress, owning her own business Alterations by Tina and she also did work for local retailers doing clothing alterations, Petersons, J.C. Penney, and Von Maur. She was an active member at Temple Baptist Church, volunteering as Sunday School Superintendent, and she worked in the kitchen. Christina also volunteered with the Generations Group serving at the meal sites.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Pritchard of San Antonio; sons, Dannie Gibbs of Rock Island, Donnie Gibbs and Dennis (Weena) Gibbs both of Davenport and Dale Gibbs of Phoenix; grandchildren, Patty "P.J." Gibbs, Tiera Gibbs, Nicole Gibbs, Gaubrielle Pritchard, Deena Gibbs, Christopher Pritchard Jr., Blake Pritchard, Dominic Gibbs, Dennis "D.J." Gibbs and Isaiah Gibbs; great-granddaughter Lauryn Thomas; great-grandson Jayden Gibbs; and her brother Marvin (Laura) Ewing of Fort Worth, TX. She is reunited with her husband, parents, and two brothers Samuel and "Sonny" James Ewing.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.