Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christina K. Gibbs
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Christina K. Gibbs

June 29, 1937-December 24, 2021

Christina K. Gibbs, 84, of Davenport, passed away on Friday December 24, 2021 at her home. A funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at 11am at Gospel Mission Temple Church; visitation will begin one hour before the service. Burial will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery following the service. Memorials may be left to Generations Area Agency on Aging.

Christina was born on June 29, 1937 in Davenport to Fisher and Bessie Ewing. She was united in marriage to German L. Gibbs Jr. on February 20, 1954 in Davenport, he preceded her in death. Christina was a talented seamstress, owning her own business Alterations by Tina and she also did work for local retailers doing clothing alterations, Petersons, J.C. Penney, and Von Maur. She was an active member at Temple Baptist Church, volunteering as Sunday School Superintendent, and she worked in the kitchen. Christina also volunteered with the Generations Group serving at the meal sites.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Pritchard of San Antonio; sons, Dannie Gibbs of Rock Island, Donnie Gibbs and Dennis (Weena) Gibbs both of Davenport and Dale Gibbs of Phoenix; grandchildren, Patty "P.J." Gibbs, Tiera Gibbs, Nicole Gibbs, Gaubrielle Pritchard, Deena Gibbs, Christopher Pritchard Jr., Blake Pritchard, Dominic Gibbs, Dennis "D.J." Gibbs and Isaiah Gibbs; great-granddaughter Lauryn Thomas; great-grandson Jayden Gibbs; and her brother Marvin (Laura) Ewing of Fort Worth, TX. She is reunited with her husband, parents, and two brothers Samuel and "Sonny" James Ewing.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gospel Mission Temple Church
IA
Jan
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gospel Mission Temple Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Sympathy and Condolence to christina´s family, The Overton family and Ewing family were very close friends, Praying for the Gibbs and Ewing family, God bless each and every one, We will miss Christina, may she find peace and comfort in Jesus. The Overton and Hodges family
Arline Overton Hodges
Friend
February 16, 2022
Condolences to the family you are in my prayers. I remember the family traveling to LaGrange, Illinois to visit German cousins, Charlie and Grady Gibbs my dad.
Elnora Roscoe
Family
January 5, 2022
To the Gibbs family: so sorry to hear of The passing of Mrs. Christine. I´ve been to her house numerous time with our mom Gladys. She was our mom #1 seamstress. We are sending our sincere prayers for all of your family. God Bless
Joyce Woods
Other
January 3, 2022
Dear Family, You all know yourselves as my extended family. So as you grieve, I grieve. As you mourn, I mourn. Blissfully, as you cherish the memories, I too cherish each and every memory. May the Lord also Bless You, may He Strengthen You and may He Keep You. Rest easy in Grace Mrs. Gibbs...and know that just as you were loved in life you will be loved in death still.
Kevin B Hunter, Saint Louis, MO
Family
January 3, 2022
To the Gibbs Family: Im so sorry to hear of your mother, sister, daughter, aunt, grandmother's passing away. You have my sincere prayers and condolences for strength and comfort through these trying times. When you lose a parent, you lose a part of you. Keep all those good memories in your mind and heart. They will help get you through.
Flora McCallister-Columbia, MO
Other
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results