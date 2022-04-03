Christina R. "Tina" Kloss

September 7, 1951-March 29, 2022

BETTENDORF-Christina R. "Tina" Kloss, 70, of Bettendorf, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services to celebrate her life will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Christina Rose Quijas was born on September 7, 1951, in Davenport, a daughter of Tirso and Mary Louise (Carrillo) Quijas. She graduated from Davenport Central High School, Class of 1969. Tina spent time in California before marrying Dr. Howard "Bud" Tackett in Davenport. They then settled in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with their two daughters, Jennifer and Laura. She later returned home to the Quad Cities with her girls, where she married the love of her life, Ken Kloss, on May 18, 2001, in Key West, Florida.

Tina had an infectious smile and a fun-loving spirit, ready to hit the dance floor during a good song, or grab the mic and belt out a tune for karaoke. She spent many hours gardening and birdwatching with Ken and took pride in the beautiful home they shared. Above all else, she loved her family. Nothing made her happier than cooking and entertaining for family and friends and baking special treats with her beloved grandchildren.

Tina worked as an Executive Assistant of External Affairs for the Eastern Iowa Community College District. She retired in 2015, following more than 20 years of service.

Survivors include her husband, Ken, Bettendorf, daughters: Jennifer (James) Tackett Hilton, Naples, Italy, Laura (Casey) Tackett Stephens Carothers, Davenport, Kimmie Kloss, DeWitt, Amanda (Jason) Schwartzhoff, and Amber Greving, all of Davenport, grandchildren: Binx and Nora Hilton, Paige and Drake Carothers, Hailie, Nicholas and Aurora Stephens, Chloe Thompson, Jacob and Joshua Schwartzhoff, Andrew Kloss, Parker and Payton Sadtler, Birdie, Charlie, and Goldie Greving; great-grandchildren: Jordyn and Journey Carothers; siblings: Carolyn (Joe) Moreno, Sally (Oscar) Sandoval, Lupe Engel, Terry (Georgia) Quijas, Mary Lou Roush, Franny Macias, John Quijas, and Lori (Bob) Johnson, and many nieces and nephews.

Tina was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Donovan Stephens, her parents, and siblings: Frank Quijas, Marian Windish, Rudy Quijas, Joe Quijas, Lola Bortleson, and Gloria Thomas.

The family would like to thank Tina's Care Team from Compassus Hospice, to include Abby, Tracy, Bridget, Rachel, Ginger, Britney, Rochelle, and Emily. Their support, expertise, endless patience, and kindness during this journey is so gratefully appreciated.

