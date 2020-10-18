Cindy Lee Strohbehn

February 2, 1957 - October 15, 2020

Mt. Joy - Cindy Lee Strohbehn, 63, of Mt. Joy, Iowa, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

Cindy was born February 2, 1957, to Russell and Wanda (Shadden) Morris in Rock Island, Illinois. She graduated from North Scott High School. Cindy married Robert Strohbehn on June 15, 1974, at Long Grove Christian Church. She was a proud and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Cindy enjoyed sewing, baking, crafting, and all things related to her grandchildren. She took every opportunity to be with her grandchildren and spoil them rotten. She enjoyed hunting and archery with Bob, and playing cards with friends, taking great joy in beating everyone. She loved hosting friends and family for any occasion.

Surviving are her husband, Bob; children, Jason (Denise) Strohbehn of Melrose, and Lisa (Kyle Krueger) Strohbehn of Eldridge; grandchildren, Josephine, Lowen, and Vaughn; sisters, Linda (Art) Kemp, Sandra (Chuck) Matthiesen, and Nancy (Dan) Urmie; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a niece, Kathleen.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Public Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Long Grove Cemetery (lawn chairs are welcome).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

