Cindy A. Leyendecker

Cindy A. Leyendecker, 64, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A life well lived. That's how I describe my life. I was born and raised by wonderful parents, Dutch and Jeanne Whitmore. Two people who taught me true love, kindness, and hard work will take you far in life. I grew up with three sisters, Pam Einfeldt, Nancy Larson and Lori Weber. At the grand old age of 16, I met the love of my life and my best friend for life, Doug Leyendecker. The man who would care for me through this terrible disease. He has been the most amazing caretaker a wife could ever ask for.

We married two years later when we turned 18 and our story began. We were blessed with two wonderful children, Misty Misbah and Dustin Leyendecker. They have always made us extremely proud parents. Misty's partner, Wayne Stoops, and Dustin's wife, Kim, just added more happiness to our family. And then there's our girls. The day Nadia was born we experienced a new type of love that can't be described. Then we experienced it again when Elaina was born, and again when we were blessed with Brynlee. Then the grand finale of our girl pack, Lauryn. Four beautiful and healthy girls that made life so exciting and joyful. Our crew ©

I was very fortunate to work at the RIA for 30+ years. I met lots of amazing people over the years and was able to travel to many places that I otherwise would have never went. Retirement came a little earlier than expected, but I never regretted that decision and enjoyed my retirement to the fullest.

Doug and I spent many years traveling to both close and far away places. We enjoyed camping trips with family, friends and many times all by ourselves. Quick road trips were always fun with our friends. Wisconsin was a favorite short trip destination. We loved going to festivals, outdoor music, or some little hidden restaurant with amazing food. One friend referred to our group as "clubbers" since we belonged to numerous clubs around the area; RI Conversation Club, Svithoid Club, East End Boulders Club. We loved the annual Washer Tournament, and my pride and joy was my 30 years of hosting the Leyendecker Easter Egg Hunt. For the last few years I was privileged to volunteer at the Andalusia Elementary School in the library where my pay consisted of hundreds of smiles and hugs.

I lost my parents way too young, along with my sister Nancy a very special nephew, Roger Hutt, and two beautiful nieces, Winona Stallings and Amber Cory.

So a life well lived. That's what I had. Don't cry for me, but keep my memory alive. Live your life well, and please continue to be there for my beautiful family.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Taylor Ridge. Memorials may be made to the Andalusia Elementary School – Library.

Online condolences may be left to Cindy's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.