Claire L. Stanton
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020

Claire L. Stanton

January 2, 1945 - November 14, 2020

Davenport - Claire L. Stanton, 75, of Davenport passed away on November 14, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at Weerts Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Claire was born on January 2, 1945 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Kenneth and Constance (Tartter) Stanton.

She is survived by her children Elizabeth (Tom) Davison, James (Kim) Downs III, Allen Hunter; grandchildren Abigail, Lindsay, Timothy Davison, Rick and Nick Chapman and DeMira Norton; brother Robert Doreo and sister Toni Pedraza.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Jeremiah.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
