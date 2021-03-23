Menu
Clara L. Baker
FUNERAL HOME
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL

Clara L. Baker

May 20, 1936-March 18, 2021

Clara L. Baker, 84, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on March 18, 2021.

Clara, born and raised in Bettendorf, Iowa, was proud of her simple Midwestern roots, but had been a resident of Bradenton for the last 30 years and had grown to love the Bradenton community, which she served in numerous volunteer roles, including the Holmes Beach Library, H2U and most recently as a courier volunteer at Blake Medical Center.

Clara was a homemaker and loving mother of two children, Lynn Baker Feola (Nick) of Bradenton, FL, and Douglas M. Baker (Kathy) of Signal Mountain, TN. She leaves seven grandchildren, Ava Johnson (Gary), Nicole Kullgren (Dave), Mary Kate Baker, Sarah Baker Goodner (Parker), Daniel Baker, Matthew Baker, and John Baker and eight great grandchildren, Sara, Emma, Avery, Cameron, Travis, Connor, Carley, and Ryan. Clara is also survived by her sisters, Anita Reel of Spokane, WA and Jeanne Smith (Ben) of Fairfax, VA and brother, Patrick McLeaney (Ruth) of Bettendorf, IA.

While Clara's adult vocation was homemaker and loving mother, she was a lifelong student and managed to earn her B.A. degree from Sacred Heart University while she was raising her family. Clara was an avid reader and gifted conversationalist. She loved to discuss almost any topic with friends and family. Her interests were truly eclectic as she could skillfully and happily converse on topics varying from sports and politics to popular culture and fine art. Clara enjoyed arts, crafts, wood working and eagerly attempted home improvement projects that would scare away most men. To us she was a true renaissance woman who could do a little of everything. We often laughed that mom could sew you a great costume, bake some delicious Irish oatmeal bread, paint a room and tell you who won the Kentucky Derby in 1964 all on the same day.

Most of all she was a sweet and tender soul who gave her family love, faith, integrity and a passion for others less fortunate than her. She would often remind us to put ourselves in the "other person's shoes" in hopes that we could develop the love and empathy that seemed to come so naturally to her. Clara always made us all feel comfortable, safe, understood and supported. We will mostly miss the twinkle of her beautiful blue eyes, Irish charm and sense of humor that was on full display in her later years.

The family would like to thank the staff of Blake Medical Center for their wonderful support and tender care of Clara and her family during her final days. There will be no local Services. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207 is in charge of arrangements. The family has tentative plans for Graveside Services at St. Mary's cemetery in Muscatine, IA later this year. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com..


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oh, Clara.
You were the personification of a Lady and Loveliness.
While I served as Auxiliary President, you were my biggest supporter.
Rest well, Clara.
You are in the "Courier Room".
Janie Black Brown
Coworker
March 28, 2021
My sincere condolences to Clara´s loved ones and friends. She was a dear one and will be missed in the courier room at Blake Hospital. As we changed shifts, mine was 8~12 and she did 12~4, she always greeted the couriers warmly with her lovely smile and kind words. May she Rest In Peace ~
Mary Marz
March 25, 2021
I will always remember Clara as a very kind, interesting, well traveled woman. She always had a smile and a kind word and genuinely cared about what you had to say. I enjoyed Clara's personality so much that when my mother was looking for someone to go on a cruise, I thought of Clara. Of course they had a great time! When we finally get back to normal, I'm sure there will be a day when a courier arrives and I will think of Clara, and remember her smile and quick little wave. My most sincere condolences to the family.
Janon Elmer-Perez
Friend
March 24, 2021
My condolences go to the Baker family. I had the privilege of knowing Clara as a volunteer and an avid Bingo player. My Mom and I would also play bingo on Monday afternoon. When I was volunteering Clara always asked how Mom was doing. She was so thoughtful and compassionate. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. Clara was so sweet and I’m going to miss her very much.
Barbara Sigler
Coworker
March 23, 2021
Lynn, Nick, Doug and Kathy, We have so many precious memories of your Mom on her visits to Iowa and our visits to Florida. Because of this she will never be gone We shall miss her!
Patrick and Ruth McLeaney
Brother
March 23, 2021
My condolences to the Baker family. I had the absolute pleasure and honor of having Clara as one of our beloved volunteers at Blake Medical Center. She was an absolute delight to be around. All those who worked side by side with Clara adored her bubbly spirit and wonderful conversations. She will absolutely be dearly missed.
Shauna Francis
Coworker
March 23, 2021
