Clara L. Baker

May 20, 1936-March 18, 2021

Clara L. Baker, 84, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on March 18, 2021.

Clara, born and raised in Bettendorf, Iowa, was proud of her simple Midwestern roots, but had been a resident of Bradenton for the last 30 years and had grown to love the Bradenton community, which she served in numerous volunteer roles, including the Holmes Beach Library, H2U and most recently as a courier volunteer at Blake Medical Center.

Clara was a homemaker and loving mother of two children, Lynn Baker Feola (Nick) of Bradenton, FL, and Douglas M. Baker (Kathy) of Signal Mountain, TN. She leaves seven grandchildren, Ava Johnson (Gary), Nicole Kullgren (Dave), Mary Kate Baker, Sarah Baker Goodner (Parker), Daniel Baker, Matthew Baker, and John Baker and eight great grandchildren, Sara, Emma, Avery, Cameron, Travis, Connor, Carley, and Ryan. Clara is also survived by her sisters, Anita Reel of Spokane, WA and Jeanne Smith (Ben) of Fairfax, VA and brother, Patrick McLeaney (Ruth) of Bettendorf, IA.

While Clara's adult vocation was homemaker and loving mother, she was a lifelong student and managed to earn her B.A. degree from Sacred Heart University while she was raising her family. Clara was an avid reader and gifted conversationalist. She loved to discuss almost any topic with friends and family. Her interests were truly eclectic as she could skillfully and happily converse on topics varying from sports and politics to popular culture and fine art. Clara enjoyed arts, crafts, wood working and eagerly attempted home improvement projects that would scare away most men. To us she was a true renaissance woman who could do a little of everything. We often laughed that mom could sew you a great costume, bake some delicious Irish oatmeal bread, paint a room and tell you who won the Kentucky Derby in 1964 all on the same day.

Most of all she was a sweet and tender soul who gave her family love, faith, integrity and a passion for others less fortunate than her. She would often remind us to put ourselves in the "other person's shoes" in hopes that we could develop the love and empathy that seemed to come so naturally to her. Clara always made us all feel comfortable, safe, understood and supported. We will mostly miss the twinkle of her beautiful blue eyes, Irish charm and sense of humor that was on full display in her later years.

The family would like to thank the staff of Blake Medical Center for their wonderful support and tender care of Clara and her family during her final days. There will be no local Services. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207 is in charge of arrangements. The family has tentative plans for Graveside Services at St. Mary's cemetery in Muscatine, IA later this year. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com..