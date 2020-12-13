Clemmie R. Kirk, Sr.

April 23, 1948-December 9, 2020

Graveside Services for Clemmie R. Kirk, Sr., 72, a resident of Davenport, will be 12pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 10am until 11:30am Wednesday at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.

Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected. Space will be limited. Memorials may be made to his family. Clemmie passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme.

Clemmie Rogers Kirk, was born April 23, 1948 in Preston, Mississippi, a son of Perkin and Louise (Needham) Kirk. He married Joyce Reed in June 1967. He then married Sherry Barrell in 1982. Clemmie was a crane operator for 42 years, most recently employed by Rich Metals. He enjoyed fishing and the Casinos. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids.

Those left to honor Clemmie' s memory include his wife: Sherry; children: Phoebe Kirk, Cassandra Kirk, Rena (Troy) Kirk-McGee, Kendrick Kirk and Clemmie R. (Rebecca) Kirk, Jr., all of Davenport; 5 grandchildren: Antonio, Kerriana, Kerry, Deon and Xavier; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings: Ella (Samuel) Davis, Davenport; Odie Kirk, Des Moines; Maxine Kirk, and Linda Allen-Kirk, all of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a great-great grandson, Jovontia A. Jones, siblings: Eva Harrington, Eloise Coleman, Johnnie Hill, Sylvester Kirk, Charles Kirk.

