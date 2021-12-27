Menu
Cliff Allen Simmons
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Cliff Allen Simmons

May 10, 1955-December 22, 2021

Cliff Allen Simmons, 66, of Blue Grass, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in Blue Grass. A Celebration of his life will be held Sunday, January 2, from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark St. Buffalo, IA. Online condolences may be expressed at rungemortuary.com.

Cliff was born in Davenport on May 10, 1955, the son of Dale and Marilyn (Stubbs) Simmons. He was formerly married to Marilyn Haines of Buffalo, to which they had three children.

He owned and operated CAS Trucking Company in Blue Grass. In junior high and high school he participated in gymnastics. In his younger adult years, he had served as a volunteer firefighter for Blue Grass.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Shawn, Kerri and Katie Simmons, all of Buffalo; granddaughters, Maezie and Miley, stepchildren: Jennifer Connelly and her son, Dallas, Buffalo, and Bonnie Johnson, and her children, Landon and Annabelle, Geneseo; siblings: Brian Simmons, Moline and Sonia Hildebrand, Blue Grass, nieces: Heather Hill, Lindsey Simmons and LaShell Vinger and uncles, Leo Simmons, Moline and Cliff Stubbs, Blue Grass. His parents preceded him in death.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Buffalo Community Center
426 Clark St., Buffalo, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Rest In Peace Cliff you will be missed!
Austin hartenhoff
January 2, 2022
Rest in peace Dearest Cliff. What an honor to be his friend. He was a faithful guardian to me and a great gymnast. So long my highschool friend until we meet again.
Pamela Buckner
December 29, 2021
Cliff was a very great person and friend. He always went above and beyond when you needed anything. He always made sure you received help when you didn't realize you needed anything! We love you and will miss you very much!! God bless all of your family and friends.
Bob Tappendorf
Friend
December 29, 2021
Cliff is a friend of mine for over 20 years. Cliff loved his family, kids, and grandchildren. Cliff had a special glow in him when he talked about and watched his grandchildren. We all will have to keep his memories alive in all of us that we fortunate enough to know Cliff! We all will miss you!! Rest in peace buddy.
Tim Wendell
Friend
December 28, 2021
Terry Ray. TR
December 28, 2021
Families and friends, I gasped then dropped my head upon sight of this obituary. What an all around good dude and classmate (Central High School, Davenport) Cliff was to me. You all have my deepest sympathies. May the Lord Bless You, may He Strengthen You and may He Keep You... Rest in Peace my Brother
Kevin B Hunter, Saint Louis, MO
Friend
December 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sad to hear this.
Melody Guenther
Friend
December 27, 2021
