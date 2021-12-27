Cliff Allen Simmons

May 10, 1955-December 22, 2021

Cliff Allen Simmons, 66, of Blue Grass, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in Blue Grass. A Celebration of his life will be held Sunday, January 2, from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark St. Buffalo, IA. Online condolences may be expressed at rungemortuary.com.

Cliff was born in Davenport on May 10, 1955, the son of Dale and Marilyn (Stubbs) Simmons. He was formerly married to Marilyn Haines of Buffalo, to which they had three children.

He owned and operated CAS Trucking Company in Blue Grass. In junior high and high school he participated in gymnastics. In his younger adult years, he had served as a volunteer firefighter for Blue Grass.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Shawn, Kerri and Katie Simmons, all of Buffalo; granddaughters, Maezie and Miley, stepchildren: Jennifer Connelly and her son, Dallas, Buffalo, and Bonnie Johnson, and her children, Landon and Annabelle, Geneseo; siblings: Brian Simmons, Moline and Sonia Hildebrand, Blue Grass, nieces: Heather Hill, Lindsey Simmons and LaShell Vinger and uncles, Leo Simmons, Moline and Cliff Stubbs, Blue Grass. His parents preceded him in death.