Clifford Kenneth Smith
May 24, 1937-September 3, 2021
DAVENPORT-Clifford Kenneth Smith, 84, of Davenport, IA, received his Angel Wings on the morning of Friday, September 3, 2021, after a brief stay at Genesis East Medical Center. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 13, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 14, also at the Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com