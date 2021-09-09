Menu
Clifford Kenneth Smith
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Clifford Kenneth Smith

May 24, 1937-September 3, 2021

DAVENPORT-Clifford Kenneth Smith, 84, of Davenport, IA, received his Angel Wings on the morning of Friday, September 3, 2021, after a brief stay at Genesis East Medical Center. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 13, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 14, also at the Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Sep
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
I knew Cliff back in the day when we were contractors working for Davenport Bank and trust, We had a great relationship and we later worked together at Glynns Creek, He always looked the happiest at the couples 2 ball events, He will be missed by me and many others as he was a good man and I was happy to have known him.
Ned Wesley Roman
September 15, 2021
