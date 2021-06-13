Clifford R. Zaug

January 20, 1931-June 11, 2021

DAVENPORT-Clifford R. Zaug, 90, of Davenport, died Friday, June 11, 2021 at Senior Star, Davenport.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Zaug will be 2p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 1p.m. until 2p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, St. Anthony's or for Masses. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Cliff was born on January 20, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, a son of John and Mary (McAneny) Zaug. He served our country as an Army Supply Sergeant during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Joyce Christenson on February 2, 1957, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline.

Cliff worked for ALCOA for 43 years, retiring from his role of production manager on January 1, 1995.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Anthony's Parish. Cliff was a "Mr. Fix-It", with a curious mind always finding a way to repair or improve things. He was passionate about cars and would always have the most polished engine around. Cliff enjoyed bowling in the winters and golf in the spring/summertime achieving a hole-in-one at Duck Creek Golf Course. With much love and pride, he was very devoted to his family.

Cliff is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joyce, Davenport, daughters: Connie (Kevin) Kacere, Johnston, Iowa and Renee (Albert) Hoffman, Noblesville, Indiana; grandchildren: Lauren (Dave) Kaniuk, Leah (David) Gibelyou, Christopher, Bethany, and Grace Hoffman; siblings: Leo (Evelyn) Zaug, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Justine Herzog, Dubuque.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ralph, his parents, and siblings Rosemary Watters, James Zaug, and Ray Zaug. May they rest in peace.

