Clyde R. Crawford
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Clyde R. Crawford

February 8, 1931-December 5, 2020

CORALVILLE-Clyde R. Crawford, 89, of Coralville, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Columbus Junction. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Ainsworth Cemetery. Due to Iowa Covid restrictions, all who attend must wear a mask and social distance. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction is caring for Clyde's family and arrangements.

Clyde Ralph Crawford was born on February 8, 1931, in Muscatine County, Iowa the son of Ralph P. and Adeline M. (Parks) Crawford. He was a graduate of Columbus Community Schools and attended the University of Iowa. Clyde was the President and CEO of Peoples National Bank of Columbus Junction which was later known as Community Bank. Clyde was a member of the Columbus Junction United Presbyterian Church, Elks of Iowa City, University of Iowa Athletic Club, and was a Mason and Shriner. Clyde also served on the Colonial Manor Board and the Louisa County fair Board. He enjoyed sports, dining out and was an avid Hawkeye fan.

Clyde will be deeply missed by his two brothers, Daniel Crawford and his wife, Linda of Lawrence, Kansas and James Crawford of Columbus Junction and many nieces and nephews.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David Crawford.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Ainsworth Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Daniel and Family I am a old friend of Clyde's from San Francisco and am deeply saddened to learn of Clyde's passing.. I just tried to call Clyde to wish him a Happy New Year and finding his number disconnected, discovered his passing.. I have many fond memories of Clyde and his long visits to San Francisco over many years.. Our cocktails hours with other friends, dinners at Harris' Steak House and Clyde's love of White Star Champagne when we would celebrate his Birthdays. Clyde was indeed a kind and gentle soul and I will miss him greatly.. My prayers go out to you in this time of great loss, Clyde will be greatly missed by the many friends he made here in San Francisco.
Scott Miller
December 30, 2020
Clyde was so interesting, interested in others, knowledgeable, positive, and friendly. I enjoyed every interaction I had with him. I will miss him.
Maria Conley
Friend
December 9, 2020
Clyde was my friend and neighbor for over eight years. Sharp, alert, and humorous, I enjoyed many discussions with him about the world situation. He was the epitome of a good man and is already greatly missed.
KATHERYN WALDEN
Neighbor
December 9, 2020
I met Clyde over eight years ago when I moved to a condo in the same building as his. He was a smiling, friendly and helpful neighbor and I came to treasure his friendship. I already miss our regular phone discussions, which ran the gamut from politics to people to world problems. We laughed over having the same birth year, 1931. The world has lost one of the good guys. My sympathy to family and friends.
Katheryn Walden
Neighbor
December 9, 2020
Clyde and I became friends in January 2000 when we became neighbors. Clyde was one of my restaurants regulars delighting us with his witty humor and knowledge.
His passing creates a large empty spot in my life.
My deepest sympathy to his family.
Carol Belding
Friend
December 8, 2020
