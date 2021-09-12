Menu
Clyde A. Wuestenberg
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
ABOUT
North Scott High School
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Clyde A. Wuestenberg

January 9, 1956-September 10, 2021

DAVENPORT-Clyde A. Wuestenberg, 65, of Davenport, and formerly of Donahue, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at Manor Care, Davenport.

A memorial gathering to celebrate his life will be held from 11am until Noon on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Per his wish the rite of cremation has been accorded and inurnment will be in Allens Grove Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.

Clyde Allen Wuestenberg was born January 9, 1956 in Davenport, a son of Hubert and Irene (Martens) Wuestenberg. He was a graduate of North Scott High School and had been employed at the former Geifmans and Joevan Food Stores as well as the R.L. Donnelly printing company prior to his retirement.

He liked to travel and spend holidays with his large family. He was an excellent dancer and had an eye for interior decorating.

Those left to honor his memory include his siblings Janice Dawson of Walcott, Elaine Adams of Davenport, Dorthea "Dottie" (Pat) Condon of Bettendorf, Roger (Connie) Wuestenberg of Dixon, IA, Cheryl Gorman of Davenport, Judy Strohbehn of Walcott, and Ron (Angie) Wuestenberg of Milan, IL; several nieces and nephews; and special cousins Bill and Pam Wuestenberg of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Kenny and DeWayne Wuestenberg.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family
Donna Crossland
September 13, 2021
So sorry to hear about Clyde! Hadn´t seen him for many years but remember talking to him whenever I shopped at Geifmans. Hugs to all of his family
Wendy Henzen (Sherman)
Friend
September 12, 2021
