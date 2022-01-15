Coelleen Gaulrapp

November 28, 1942-January 12, 2022

Coelleen Gaulrapp, 79, of Rock Falls passed away surrounded by family January 12, 2022. Coelleen was born November 28, 1942 in Sterling, the daughter of Coe and Margaret (Caskey) Gaulrapp.

Coelleen was a lifelong member of Kings Daughters, a member of Red Hatters, Moose Lodge, Rock Falls Womens Club, and Galt Grange 1853.

Survivors include her brother Merle Gaulrapp of Rock Falls; one niece Traci (Lonnie) Wolf of Rock Falls; two nephews Phil (Laura) Gaulrapp of Polo, and Mike (Amy) Gaulrapp of Rock Falls; great nieces and nephews Leeanna (Noah) Kinslow of Arkansas, Adison Wolf of Arkansas, Harper Gaulrapp of Polo, Lilian Gaulrapp of Rock Falls, Calin Gaulrapp of Rock Falls, Logen Gaulrapp of Rock Falls, and Lylah Gaulrapp of Rock Falls; special friends Chris Pilgrim, and Paula Rosene.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Patricia Gaulrapp.

Funeral services will be 11AM Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation in Sterling. Visitation will be 9AM-11AM at the funeral home, prior to the funeral.

Burial will take place immediately following at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.

A memorial has been established.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.