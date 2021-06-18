Menu
Colleen Fay Petersen
ABOUT
Durant High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA

Colleen Fay Petersen

January 29, 1952-June 16, 2021

WILTON-Colleen Fay Petersen, age 69, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Davenport Lutheran Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, Wilton. A visitation will be held from 12:30 -1:30 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church or the Davenport Lutheran Home in her memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Colleen was born on January 29, 1952, the daughter of Henry and Violet (Grunder) Petersen in Davenport. Colleen was baptized on February 24, 1952, with her sponsors, Wayne and Alma Grunder by her side. She graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1970. After graduation, Colleen attended Scott Community College, where she studied Interior Design.

Colleen worked for Carpetland USA in Davenport for many years and later for Happy House Carpet, Durant. She also worked at Liberty Trust and Savings Bank, Durant. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Wilton, where she sang in the church choir. She enjoyed playing organ and the piano and was an accomplished seamstress and wedding cake decorator. Most of all, Colleen loved spending time with her close friends and family.

Colleen will be dearly missed by her son, Lance (Christina) Richards of Corvallis, Oregon; two grandchildren, Addison and Dawson Richards; and one brother, David (Lynn) Petersen of Springfield, Ohio.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Joyce McQuady; and one sister in-law, Marilyn Petersen.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Wilton, IA
Jun
22
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Wilton, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Warms my heart to read these words about Colleen. She was so kind and lived her faith daily. She was a blessing to me and especially her care givers at Davenport Lutheran Home.
Teri Moeller (Wilson)
Friend
June 24, 2021
Was my idol growing up ! So talented and an awesome lady my cousin 4 years older than me. Got all her hand me down clothes. I was so moved by her wonderful attitude with the awful disease she had. She was an inspiration to the whole nursing home and was loved by all you knew her there. So happy she is with her heavenly Heavenly Father now pain free!
Sandy Langan
Family
June 22, 2021
She was such a wonderful person my parents named my older sister after her (colleen lincoln)
Christa Sloup
Friend
June 22, 2021
Scott and Susan Richards
June 21, 2021
She was the sweetest neighbor. Our thoughts to you.
Kris Daufeldt
Friend
June 20, 2021
Sad that you've left your earthly home. Joy in knowing you are wrapped in Jesus arms.
Laurie Worland
Friend
June 20, 2021
When I remember Colleen I think "what a faithful Christian she was!" We visited with her several occasions at Lutheran home! She loved the Hawkeyes! Heaven certainly gained an angel! Bless all her caregivers over the years.
Barb and Bruce Jipp
June 20, 2021
So sorry to hear of Colleen’s passing. We were wrestling cheerleaders together at DHS and had so much fun (and got into a little trouble too- lol). She was a dear friend and made our wedding cake. RIP Colleen. ❤
Mary Schlapkohl
Friend
June 20, 2021
I will never forget Colleen. I remember when she was a cheerleader sitting on the corner of the mat with her legs crossed and beating her hands on the mat with a beautiful smile telling me to pin him. Rest In Peace my friend Randy Dudgeon
Randy Dudgeon
Friend
June 19, 2021
We send our sympathy and prayers.
Milo and Peg Paulsen
Friend
June 19, 2021
RIP, Colleen. You were a sweet person.
Jay and Jean Semsch
Friend
June 19, 2021
So sorry to learn of Colleens passing. She was a pretty girl & a Durant Homecoming Queen.
Gene & Sue Otto
Friend
June 19, 2021
Colleen and I were good friends since 8th grade. We were in each others weddings. We both got Homecoming queen in our High Schools our senior years. I could play the piano but Colleen didn't have to have music in front of her she could hear a tune and play. She made wedding cakes and could sew. She was a good friend who got dealt a bad hand.


Christine Norenberg
Friend
June 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of Colleen's passing. I remember her as a very nice & pretty cheerleader for Durant's wrestling team when I was a member of Wilton's wrestling team.
Rick Steffens
Friend
June 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Teresa Keller
June 17, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to all her loved ones. Didn't know her real well but I thought she was very sweet and nice!
Kathryn Reynolds
June 17, 2021
Colleen shared a dining table with my mother and had a room right across from her’s at the Lutheran home. Always enjoyed talking with her. She was proud to share she was a homecoming queen at Durant High School. Very nice lady. May she Rest In Peace.
Diane Quiram
Acquaintance
June 17, 2021
