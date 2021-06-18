Colleen Fay Petersen

January 29, 1952-June 16, 2021

WILTON-Colleen Fay Petersen, age 69, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Davenport Lutheran Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, Wilton. A visitation will be held from 12:30 -1:30 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church or the Davenport Lutheran Home in her memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Colleen was born on January 29, 1952, the daughter of Henry and Violet (Grunder) Petersen in Davenport. Colleen was baptized on February 24, 1952, with her sponsors, Wayne and Alma Grunder by her side. She graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1970. After graduation, Colleen attended Scott Community College, where she studied Interior Design.

Colleen worked for Carpetland USA in Davenport for many years and later for Happy House Carpet, Durant. She also worked at Liberty Trust and Savings Bank, Durant. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Wilton, where she sang in the church choir. She enjoyed playing organ and the piano and was an accomplished seamstress and wedding cake decorator. Most of all, Colleen loved spending time with her close friends and family.

Colleen will be dearly missed by her son, Lance (Christina) Richards of Corvallis, Oregon; two grandchildren, Addison and Dawson Richards; and one brother, David (Lynn) Petersen of Springfield, Ohio.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Joyce McQuady; and one sister in-law, Marilyn Petersen.