Collis A. Wright

August 31, 1947-December 26, 2021

CLINTON-Collis A. Wright, 74, of Clinton, IA, passed away on December 26, 2021 at ManorCare, Davenport. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date.

Collis was born on August 31, 1947 in Pueblo, CO to Louis and Betty (Diver) Wright. Collis proudly enlisted in the United States Army serving from 1966 to 1969, and was awarded two Purple Heart medals and a Bronze Star. He was employed at International Harvester for 10 years and then went on to become a truck driver until his retirement. Collis married Jeannette Reiling, they later divorced, he then married Sheila Golden and they later divorced.

Collis loved to go fishing, camping and working on vehicles ranging from motorcycles to semi-trucks. He bragged about his grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

Survivors include his sons, Brian (Ping) Wright and Matthew Wright; grandchildren, Braydon, Justin, Austin and Devon; siblings, Lou Ann (Daryl) Nehlsen, Mike Wright, Pat (Jackie) Wright; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.