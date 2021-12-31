Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Collis A. Wright
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Collis A. Wright

August 31, 1947-December 26, 2021

CLINTON-Collis A. Wright, 74, of Clinton, IA, passed away on December 26, 2021 at ManorCare, Davenport. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Collis was born on August 31, 1947 in Pueblo, CO to Louis and Betty (Diver) Wright. Collis proudly enlisted in the United States Army serving from 1966 to 1969, and was awarded two Purple Heart medals and a Bronze Star. He was employed at International Harvester for 10 years and then went on to become a truck driver until his retirement. Collis married Jeannette Reiling, they later divorced, he then married Sheila Golden and they later divorced.

Collis loved to go fishing, camping and working on vehicles ranging from motorcycles to semi-trucks. He bragged about his grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

Survivors include his sons, Brian (Ping) Wright and Matthew Wright; grandchildren, Braydon, Justin, Austin and Devon; siblings, Lou Ann (Daryl) Nehlsen, Mike Wright, Pat (Jackie) Wright; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.