Connie M. Abegglen
FUNERAL HOME
Waid Funeral Home
301 S Eagle Dr
Merrill, WI

Connie M. Abegglen

June 1, 1946-December 10, 2020

Connie M. Abegglen, age 74, of Merrill, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, after a short battle with Covid-19 at Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on June 1, 1946, in Moline, Illinois to the late Clifford W. & Leona F. (Crowe) McIntosh.

Connie was a housewife and in her spare time, liked playing cards and games. Connie loved cardinals and the color red and wore it often. She will be dearly missed.

Connie is survived by her children: Bryan (Kerri) Schroder, Steven (Vicki) Schroder, Christie (Thomas) Franchek and, Richard (Courtney) Abegglen; 4 grandchildren: Ryan (Julie) Schroder, Brandon (Angie) Schroder, Karly (Eric) Malonson and, Bailey Schroder; and 3 great-grandchildren: Claire, Nathan & Natalie; nieces; Debra Gustafson, Deena (Sean) Pebley, and many other relatives & friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Robert Abegglen, and sister, Donna Garvey.

The funeral service for Connie will be 5 PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Waid Funeral Home. Rev. David Szeto will be officiating. Visitation will be from 3 PM to 5 PM at Waid Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Waid Funeral Home
301 South Eagle Drive, Merrill, WI
Dec
16
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Waid Funeral Home
301 South Eagle Drive, Merrill, WI
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.