Connie Lou (Miller) Groth

February 26, 1936-June 15, 2021

Beloved mother and grandmother, Connie Lou (Miller) Groth, passed away peacefully in hospice care on June 15, 2021, due to complications from prolonged illness. Connie was born on February 26, 1936, and was preceded in death by her parents, Jennie Cora (Lehman) Miller, 1960 and Lawrence Louis Miller, 1961, mother-in-law, Mary Augusta Groth, 1998, husband, Norman Edward Groth, 2000, as well as eight siblings: two sisters, Marian (Babe) Russell and Dorothy (Dort) Rumsey, and six brothers: Lewis (Lewie) Miller, Elmer (Nie) Miller, Donald (Minnow) Miller, Ivan (Ike) Miller, Eugene (Butts) Miller, and William (Willie) Miller.

Connie is survived by her daughters, Zoey Elizabeth Sloane of Bettendorf, IA, and Jennifer Leone Vordermark (husband, Richard Vordermark) of Portland, OR, as well as her granddaughter, Ingrid Cora Lasell of Portland, OR. In addition, Connie is survived by her sister-in-law, Linda Hammond of Grand Haven, MI, her cherished companion, Robert Pekios of Bettendorf, IA, and many dear nieces, nephews, and treasured friends.

Connie grew up on the shores of Lake Michigan in Grand Haven. Following her education, she worked as a Retail Buyer for Reichert's Department Store. She found it thrilling to travel to NYC on buying trips. Connie worked for the Grand Haven Tribune as well, and eventually relocated to Los Angeles, CA, where she worked for the LA Times as the youngest ad sales rep (female or male), in the history of the LA Times up to that point. Ultimately, Connie returned home to Grand Haven where she fell for the love of her life, Norman Groth.

Connie and Norm were soon engaged, and married in Grand Haven, MI on May 2, 1959. The couple relocated from Grand Haven to the Chicago area (Arlington Heights), in 1960 where they settled, and adopted their two children.

Connie was amazing with children. Combined with her passion for the arts, she was compelled to establish a program for pre-elementary students. She developed art enrichment classes via the Arlington Heights Park District. She found immense joy encouraging creative talents in children, and was known as a "Kid Whisperer." Some of her most popular classes were for young toddlers, and included Tiny Tots, Terrific Twos, and Lunch Bunch, all of which focused on fostering social and artistic skills.

In 1979, Connie and her family moved to Bettendorf, IA, where again, Connie spearheaded an arts program for young children via the Quad Cities Park District. Since her retirement, her legacy lives on in the countless children whose lives continue to be enriched by Connie's dream.

Connie was an active member of the St. James Church Council. She was Chairman for the Social Ministry Committee, actively involved in setting up homes for Kosovo Refugees, serving communion to the homebound, as well as teaching Sunday School classes.

Connie's hobbies included tennis, bridge, music, concerts and theatre. She loved entertaining, and delighted in many wonderful meals with family and friends. Connie was inspired by her travels, and was grateful for the many places she was able to see within the US and abroad. More than anything, Connie felt profound fulfillment in her love and connection with her kids, family, friends, and the extraordinary bond she shared with her granddaughter.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in memory of Connie on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church (1705 Oak St. Bettendorf, IA 52722), in the Fellowship Hall at 5:00pm. Family and friends welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations to the following organizations are deeply appreciated: The Cure JM Foundation, in honor of Connie's granddaughter, Ingrid Lasell (www.curejm.org).