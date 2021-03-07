Menu
Constance Ann Decker
FUNERAL HOME
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA

Constance Ann Decker

Constance Ann Decker, 81, passed away quietly at home surrounded by loving family on March 4, 2021. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Connie was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Jacob and Margaret Ruffley. She graduated from McNichols High School in 1958 and met her husband, Donald Decker in 1957 on a blind date. They have been inseparable ever since and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in April.

Connie was a strong, smart, warmhearted, generous, fashionable and feisty woman. Being a mom was Connie's passion in life and together she and Don adopted and raised five children. Connie had a full and beautiful life being a mom and wife! She was known to many who entered her home as MOM, Mamacita, GG, and Big Red for her signature red hair. She supported everyone with love and is well known for her warm hugs. Connie was a giver. She gave everything of herself to those around her, showed unconditional love, raised 5 strong independent children and was by her husband's side always. To say Connie was admired and adored is an understatement.

Connie and Don landed in Davenport, IA in 1971 where they planted deep roots over 50 years. She grew to love watching football and basketball with her husband and they would always place a bet (whether it was $5.00 or $100) on games! They traveled to beautiful places and created memories of a lifetime. Connie also enjoyed her plants, gardening and cross-stitching keepsakes for family while watching Days of Our Lives (literally since the first episode!). Although Connie was not a gourmet chef, she thoroughly loved watching cooking shows and was well known for making the best Cincinnati Chili! Connie attended several births of her grandchildren and was there to welcome them home and teach her children how to care for a baby. There was nothing ever more natural to Connie than holding a baby in her arms. Connie accepted apologies with a simple kiss and an "I love you, Mom!".

Connie was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her husband, Donald Decker and four remaining children: Keith (Silvia) Decker, Kelli (Mike) Zban, Kerri (Brent) Schmidt, Kip (Jennifer) Decker, 15 Grandchildren and her dear cat Hazel. Connie's friends, nurses and aides were precious until the end in her heart as well as ours for all of their support.

Connie was predeceased by her daughter Katti, parents and sister Barbara who welcomed her home with open arms.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at: www.cunnick-collins.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Decker family, I'm very sorry for your loss. Wishing you and your family many hugs and prayers.
Meredith DeKalb Miller
Friend
March 8, 2021
Condolences to Don and all of your family on the loss of you wife and Mother. We were good friends with the Tierney´s who were right across the street from you. We lived in that neighborhood for many years on Ridgewood Dr. Connie was a very special lady. Georgia and Jack Klein
Georgia Klein
March 8, 2021
So very sorry for the loss of your dear loved one. I didn't realize that she had been so sick. She will be missed by everyone. She will have some peace at last.
Virginia Jeffries
March 7, 2021
Connie was someone you aspired to be like. Not only was she brave to marry into the Decker clan, but she opened her heart and home to five precious children that she loved more than self. She was also such a devoted mate to Don. I know she left behind wonderful memories for Don and the rest of the family. Love to all.
Margaret Pollock
March 7, 2021
Don, my dear friend, I am so sorry to hear of Connie's death. May she rest in peace in our good and gracious God's arms. May you and your family be comforted with all of those that loved Connie and you.
Shirley Schmidt
March 7, 2021
Mike & Gloria "Chach" Cypret
March 7, 2021
May she rest in the peace of Our Lord and may her family be given the strength needed during these difficult times
Earl & Lesley Schmidt
March 7, 2021
We will very much miss this Loving, Caring, Lady. God will protect her on her way to see Margaret, Bud, Katti, Bobbie and all the other souls that have gone to Heaven before us. We love you all.
Dave, Pat, and Madi Decker
March 7, 2021
Kerri and family I am so sorry for your loss. If you need anything we are just a phone call away
Kristin Myers and Laura Dructor
March 7, 2021
Dear Don, Gail's & my hearts broke when we read of Connie's passing! She was such a wonderful human being! We will always be grateful to how warmly Connie and you welcomed us to the Windsor Crest neighborhood when first we arrived in the QCA, back in 1985. Throughout the years, we have cherished you friendship and kindness. How we loved the Super Bowl parties Connie & you hosted, especially how accepting the 2 of you were to our son Josh, with his autism and the behaviors which accompany that condition. As parents of a child with a behavioral disability, we quickly came to learn the quality of the hearts of others by the manner in which they related to our child. The hearts of both of you showed themselves to be hearts filled with love and understanding, caring and acceptance. Connie will be sorely missed, not only be your family and you, but also by all of us who had the privilege of having her a part of our lives. She has left an indelible impression of love and decency on the hearts of many. May you and yours be comforted in this time of grief and loss. May Connie's soul be bound up in the bond of eternal life, and may her memory be for a blessing.
Henry & Gail Karp
March 7, 2021
