Constance Ann Decker, 81, passed away quietly at home surrounded by loving family on March 4, 2021. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Connie was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Jacob and Margaret Ruffley. She graduated from McNichols High School in 1958 and met her husband, Donald Decker in 1957 on a blind date. They have been inseparable ever since and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in April.

Connie was a strong, smart, warmhearted, generous, fashionable and feisty woman. Being a mom was Connie's passion in life and together she and Don adopted and raised five children. Connie had a full and beautiful life being a mom and wife! She was known to many who entered her home as MOM, Mamacita, GG, and Big Red for her signature red hair. She supported everyone with love and is well known for her warm hugs. Connie was a giver. She gave everything of herself to those around her, showed unconditional love, raised 5 strong independent children and was by her husband's side always. To say Connie was admired and adored is an understatement.

Connie and Don landed in Davenport, IA in 1971 where they planted deep roots over 50 years. She grew to love watching football and basketball with her husband and they would always place a bet (whether it was $5.00 or $100) on games! They traveled to beautiful places and created memories of a lifetime. Connie also enjoyed her plants, gardening and cross-stitching keepsakes for family while watching Days of Our Lives (literally since the first episode!). Although Connie was not a gourmet chef, she thoroughly loved watching cooking shows and was well known for making the best Cincinnati Chili! Connie attended several births of her grandchildren and was there to welcome them home and teach her children how to care for a baby. There was nothing ever more natural to Connie than holding a baby in her arms. Connie accepted apologies with a simple kiss and an "I love you, Mom!".

Connie was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her husband, Donald Decker and four remaining children: Keith (Silvia) Decker, Kelli (Mike) Zban, Kerri (Brent) Schmidt, Kip (Jennifer) Decker, 15 Grandchildren and her dear cat Hazel. Connie's friends, nurses and aides were precious until the end in her heart as well as ours for all of their support.

Connie was predeceased by her daughter Katti, parents and sister Barbara who welcomed her home with open arms.

