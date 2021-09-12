Constance "Connie" Kathryn (Briggs) Hatfield

June 1, 1951-August 30, 2021

Constance "Connie" Kathryn (Briggs) Hatfield passed away August 30, 2021 after a long heroic battle with cancer. Connie was born in Dubuque, Iowa on June 1, 1951, the daughter of Vincent and Kathleen (Klein) Briggs.

She married Jack Hatfield in 1973. Survivors include two sons, Dusty Hatfield (Star) of Milford, Ohio and Logan Hatfield of Cincinnati, Ohio, two grandsons, Cameron and Tanner and one granddaughter, Oaklee Rain. She is survived by one sister, Jill (Briggs) and Brian Mosley of Crossville, Tennessee, brothers, Douglas (Pam) Briggs of Chatham, Illinois, Roger (Jeanne) Briggs of Chino Valley, Arizona, Mark (Jayne) Briggs of Davenport, Iowa, Rick (Dorothy) Briggs of Cooper City, Florida, Thomas Briggs of Anthon, Iowa, Steve Briggs of West Chester, Ohio and Michael (Patty) Briggs of Manchester, Iowa. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Barry Briggs of Dillon, Montana.

Connie graduated from Assumption High School in Davenport, Iowa in 1969. She earned a B.A. in Speech and Theatre in 1973 from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. Connie was crowned Miss Teen Quad Cities in 1969 and represented the Quad Cities in the Miss Teen America Pageant. She was active in community theatre, acting and directing for area groups, particularly Loveland Stage Company. In later years, she wrote and directed productions for "The Traveling Song and Dance Troupe", performing in extended care facilities and community centers throughout the Cincinnati area.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of dear friends, Toly and Mary Suttschenko on October 16 at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040.