Constance Kathryn "Connie" Hatfield
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021

Constance "Connie" Kathryn (Briggs) Hatfield

June 1, 1951-August 30, 2021

Constance "Connie" Kathryn (Briggs) Hatfield passed away August 30, 2021 after a long heroic battle with cancer. Connie was born in Dubuque, Iowa on June 1, 1951, the daughter of Vincent and Kathleen (Klein) Briggs.

She married Jack Hatfield in 1973. Survivors include two sons, Dusty Hatfield (Star) of Milford, Ohio and Logan Hatfield of Cincinnati, Ohio, two grandsons, Cameron and Tanner and one granddaughter, Oaklee Rain. She is survived by one sister, Jill (Briggs) and Brian Mosley of Crossville, Tennessee, brothers, Douglas (Pam) Briggs of Chatham, Illinois, Roger (Jeanne) Briggs of Chino Valley, Arizona, Mark (Jayne) Briggs of Davenport, Iowa, Rick (Dorothy) Briggs of Cooper City, Florida, Thomas Briggs of Anthon, Iowa, Steve Briggs of West Chester, Ohio and Michael (Patty) Briggs of Manchester, Iowa. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Barry Briggs of Dillon, Montana.

Connie graduated from Assumption High School in Davenport, Iowa in 1969. She earned a B.A. in Speech and Theatre in 1973 from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. Connie was crowned Miss Teen Quad Cities in 1969 and represented the Quad Cities in the Miss Teen America Pageant. She was active in community theatre, acting and directing for area groups, particularly Loveland Stage Company. In later years, she wrote and directed productions for "The Traveling Song and Dance Troupe", performing in extended care facilities and community centers throughout the Cincinnati area.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of dear friends, Toly and Mary Suttschenko on October 16 at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Home of Toly and Mary Suttschenko
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rex and Nancy
October 16, 2021
I love you! I miss you every day!
Jill Briggs Mosley
Family
September 14, 2021
I particularly enjoyed my friendship with Connie in 8th grade. We had so much fun at her slumber parties and I enjoyed cheering with her that year. She got the most votes at try outs, and always had a lot of admirers at our games, trying to get her phone number. Connie had so much vivaciousness and will be missed by many.
Patty Klee
School
September 12, 2021
