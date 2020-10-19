Connie J. Stickling

September 18, 1938 - October 10, 2020

Connie Joyce Stickling, 82, of Golden, CO, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, October 10, at Golden Pond Assisted Living Community after a courageous battle with cancer.

Constance Joyce Flynn was born September 18, 1938 in Escanaba, MI, the daughter of David and Esther (Belfry) Flynn.

She is survived by her daughters Margaret (James) Austin of Superior, CO; Patricia (Jeffrey) Seinwill, of Barboursville, VA; David (Susan) Stickling of Golden, CO; four grandchildren Brody and Lily Austin; Henry and Maya Stickling; three sisters Nancy Morrison of Rochester, MN, Molly (Robert) Zalanskas of Munising, MI, and Colleen Cyrus of Rockford, IL; two brothers Daniel (Kirsten) Flynn of Munising, MI, and Timothy (Gail) Flynn of Moline, IL, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Patricia LaFleur, Geraldine DelBoccio, and Penelope Sims.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Lung Association or the National Wildlife Federation.

More information on Connie's story can be found at www.sbmortuary.com/obituary/Constance-Stickling