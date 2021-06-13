Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Constance A. Strickland
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Constance A. Strickland

October 17, 1941-June 6, 2021

MOLINE-Constance A. Strickland, 79, of Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.

The former Constance Anita Alexander was born October 17, 1941, in Long Beach, Mississippi, the daughter of William and Thelma (Bass) Alexander.

Connie worked at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, Mississippi for over 35 years. She enjoyed gardening, crosswords, and loved her coffee and chocolate. Above all else, family was the most important thing to her.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Marcus) Cuevas of Meridian, Mississippi, and Shawn (Rick Allcock) Allcock-Birmingham or Moline; grandchildren, Shanna (Joey) King of Pass Christian, Mississippi, and Jonathan, (Jason) Birmingham of San Diego, California; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Wesson King; and brothers, Charles (Jan) Alexander of New Mexico, and Scotty (Debbie) Alexander of Decatur, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Eddie Snyder, Jr.; a sister, RoseAnn Snyder; and brothers, Arthur and Eddie Alexander.

The family invites friends to share condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.