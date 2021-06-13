Constance A. Strickland

October 17, 1941-June 6, 2021

MOLINE-Constance A. Strickland, 79, of Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.

The former Constance Anita Alexander was born October 17, 1941, in Long Beach, Mississippi, the daughter of William and Thelma (Bass) Alexander.

Connie worked at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, Mississippi for over 35 years. She enjoyed gardening, crosswords, and loved her coffee and chocolate. Above all else, family was the most important thing to her.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Marcus) Cuevas of Meridian, Mississippi, and Shawn (Rick Allcock) Allcock-Birmingham or Moline; grandchildren, Shanna (Joey) King of Pass Christian, Mississippi, and Jonathan, (Jason) Birmingham of San Diego, California; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Wesson King; and brothers, Charles (Jan) Alexander of New Mexico, and Scotty (Debbie) Alexander of Decatur, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Eddie Snyder, Jr.; a sister, RoseAnn Snyder; and brothers, Arthur and Eddie Alexander.

