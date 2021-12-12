Constantina "Dena" Diamandakis

December 3, 2021

Constantina "Dena" Diamandakis fell asleep in the Lord on December 3, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, with family at her side, after suffering complications from a recent stroke.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 17, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where there will be a Trisagion Service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church, 419 North Grandview Ave., Dubuque. Fr. Michael Constantinides and Fr. George Pyle will officiate. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.

Dena is survived by son Van Michael Diamandakis and his wife, Ava; daughter Dr. Vickie Diamandakis Pyevich and her husband, Dr. Michael; grandchildren Michael, Alexander, and Sofia Diamandakis; Michael and namesake Constantina "Dena" Pyevich. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, three sisters, and two brothers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House and their chaplain, Fr. Thomas Janikowski. Memorials may be made to St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church 419 N. Grandview Ave, Dubuque.