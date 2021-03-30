Cory Lee Allen Joens

December 30, 1989-March 25, 2021

Cory Lee Allen Joens, 31, of Alabama, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 in South Carolina.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30PM Thursday, April 1, 2021 in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00PM, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family.

Cory was born on December 30, 1989 in Davenport, son of Todd Joens and Dawn Puckett.

Cory graduated from North Scott Schools and was employed by Hartz Bleachers. Cory was very outgoing, had a great sense of humor and was known for his many quirky faces. He loved music, karaoke, dancing and had taught himself to play the guitar. He was an avid Raiders fan and enjoyed fishing. Above all Cory loved his family, never missing an opportunity to spend time with them when traveling through the area. His pride and joy was his daughter Piper Blakelee. His bright blue eyes and endless supply of hugs will be dearly missed.

Those left to honor his memory include his fiancé, Brittney Sazera; daughter Piper Blakelee; mother, Dawn (Scott Clark) Pitts; father Todd (Pam Anderson) Joens; step-father, Ryan Pitts; siblings, Rachel Joens, Hanna Pitts, Logan Pitts, and Lexi Pitts; grandparents, Sharon Joens, Larry (Carol) Joens, Donna Ashby, and Kyle Puckett; nieces and nephews, Aiden, Alyssa, Dawson and Lenora; aunts and uncles, Julie "Jukie" Joens, Scott (Caroline) Puckett, Taurus (Peggy Schwager) Puckett, Linda Watson, Ellen Brammann, and Steve Brammann;; cousins Landon and Katie; best friends Logan Dues and Kevin Meeks; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by best buddies, Blake and Bret, grandfather Russ Ashby, and great-grandparents, Don (Ann) Brammann, Ed Watson, Betty Tracy, Irvine (Eunice) Joens, and Ilene Hubbard.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.