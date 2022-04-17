Craig Arthur Miller

July 16, 1947-April 7, 2022

MOLINE-Craig Arthur Miller, 74, of Moline, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Craig Miller was born in Rockford, IL, on July 16, 1947, the son of Harvey and Margaret Miller. He grew up in Rockford playing baseball. After high school, he served his country in the Air Force and then played baseball at Eastern Illinois University. Craig had three children, Amy Miller, Todd Miller, and Kelly Miller, from a previous marriage.

Craig met his best friend and the love of his life, Judy Ackley Miller, in Moline, where they started their life together. They owned several businesses together, including Miller's Classic Carpet Care as well as Miller's Trucking and Hauling. They lived along the Rock River and spent many evenings on their deck feasting on barbeques while watching the birds and the beautiful sunsets.

Craig was an avid sports fan. He loved spending his free time watching baseball, basketball, football, and golf. He transferred that love to his children, who all enjoy sports. Craig has spent the last few years missing Judy. He loved traveling back to Sycamore to visit his children and playing card games. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete in golf, soccer, football, baseball, and basketball.

Craig took great pride in being a proud supporter of Shriners Hospitals for Children and helping his daughter and her family host an annual fundraiser. He traveled the country with his grandson, Connor, a patient ambassador for the hospital. Therefore, he has chosen The Shriner Kids Foundation for his memorial gifts. All donations will help with the cost of medical treatment for all children, like his grandson, who is a patient there.

Survivors include his children Amy Miller, Todd Miller, Kelly Miller, all of Sycamore, IL; grandchildren Darian Iwinski,

Jack, Connor, and Peyton Wright; his brother Harvey Miller (Becky Miller) and nieces and nephews.

Per Craig's wishes, there will not be a Celebration of Life. Please share your memories of Craig at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.

In place of flowers, please send memorials to The Shriner Kids Foundation.

The Shriner Kids Foundation, 1125 Oxford Circle, Sycamore, IL 60178