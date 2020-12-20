Menu
Curtis C. Roseman
1941 - 2020
Curtis C. Roseman

February 3, 1941-December 13, 2020

MOLINE-Curtis C. Roseman, 79, of Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island, with his loving wife by his side.

There will be a gathering of friends and family to celebrate Curt's life at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe in the future, when we are able to do so safely. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Moline-Mahaffey Fund at Augustana College or The First Bridge Fund at River Action in Davenport.

Curtis Charles Roseman was born February 3, 1941, in Moline, the son of Clifford Charles and Dorothy Marjorie (Johnson) Roseman. He graduated from Moline High School in 1959 and later married Joanne Darras, with whom he had a daughter, Suzanne, before separating. He then married Elizabeth Mercer on November 2, 1974, in Champaign, Illinois

Curt earned a bachelor's degree from Augustana College in Rock Island, a master's degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, and a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa. He was a professor in the Department of Geography at the University of Southern California from 1985 to 2004, serving as Department Chair from 1985-1992. He also held appointments at the University of Nebraska Omaha, University of Kansas, University of Auckland, New Zealand, University of Canterbury, New Zealand, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

During his academic career, he did research in population geography, human migration, geography of ethnic populations, and the upper Mississippi River. He belonged to the Association of American Geographers and the Population Association of America. Among the many honors and awards he received over the years were the USC Community Service Award, the USC Faculty Volunteer Good Neighbor Award, Distinguished Scholar Award from the Ethnic Geography Specialty Group of the American Association of American Geographers, and a Fulbright Fellowship.

Curt was a prolific writer in both academic and public spheres. With colleagues, he edited or wrote nine academic books, eight popular and local history books along with numerous articles in academic journals and books as well as newspaper pieces. He supervised the dissertation research for 15 students who were awarded doctoral degrees and was a respected instructor at the graduate and undergraduate levels.

He enjoyed traveling and exploring new places, riding his bike, and playing racquetball at the YMCA. He also loved local history and gave walking tours in both downtown Moline and Los Angeles. He was an avid Ham Radio operator with call sign K9AKS. He was known to have a dry sense of humor.

Curt is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth; three children, Suzanne Badertscher of Joliet, Illinois, Charles Roseman of Champaign, Illinois, and Eric Roseman of Burbank, California; three grandsons, Tyler (Mallory), Chad (Riley), and Shane Badertscher; one great grandson, Tyler and Mallory's son Elijah Badertscher; and siblings, Cynthia (Ray) Wright of San Francisco, California, and James (Barbara) Roseman of Moline. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It is with great sadness that I heard about Curt's passing. Curt was an amazing professor, advisor, mentor and friend I will never forget the times we - graduate students at USC at the time - spent with Curt enjoying his humor, humility, and wit. I extend my condolences to Libby, Chuck, Eric and wish you that the fond memories and love sustain you through this difficult time.
Jurgen von Mahs
January 31, 2021
Betty and I are deeply saddened at this great loss. Curt was the epitome of selflessness, helping others at every turn: genuine, smart, engaged, direct, and always gracious and hospitable. I will never forget the first writing sample I submitted to Curt upon arrival in Urbana-Champaign. The paper came back with just two words written on the front page in capital letters and underlined: 'LET'S TALK'. And talk we did, innumerable times over the ensuing years. All of us fortunate enough to be mentored by Curt feel his lasting imprint. Kevin McHugh
Kevin & Betty McHugh
December 31, 2020
Dear Libby, Charles and Eric, am so saddened to hear the passing of Curt - he was so instrumental to admit our first cohort USC Geog. grad students as the department chair, mentoring us to who we are today. I still have vivid memory of the annual department holiday party in your LA house. I last saw Curt at one aag meeting at your room Libby to commemorate the passing of our German friend Gunter. Now Curt and Gunter are reuniting in heaven...
wei li
December 17, 2020
We shall remember Curt for the considerate and caring person he was...a gentle giant among men. He was the heart and soul of USC Geography. Fight on!
Bernie & Bea Bauer
December 16, 2020
Dear Libby I am so sorry for your loss. Curt was a good guy even though I did not know him well I know you too were great together. Prayers to you and the whole family/
Jill Kerofsky
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear this. You have our deepest sympathy and prayers.
Judy and Jerry Tyner
December 16, 2020
Dear Libby, Vron and I are heartbroken over this news. Curt was such a wonderful person to know. He and you welcomed us to LA and to USC with open arms and warm hearts. He will be greatly missed.
Dave Kaplan
December 16, 2020
Dear Libby, Charles, and Eric: I'm just devastated right now. Curt meant the world to me--he gave me a chance at USC and was so much more than a mentor. I'm heartbroken over his loss. You're in our prayers. Sincerely, Jim
Jim Tyner
December 16, 2020
