Cynthia L. "Cindee" Beffel

December 26, 1952-December 14, 2020

DAVENPORT-Cynthia L. "Cindee" Beffel, 67, of Davenport, died Monday, December 14, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic in Iowa City. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island. The service will be livestreamed by visiting Cindee's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. The link, which will appear at the bottom of her obituary, will not be accessible until 10:50 a.m. Visitation will be held 9:30 until 11a.m. at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Cynthia Lou Borchers was born December 26, 1952 in Davenport, the daughter of Carl and Marguarite "Sis" (Bohnsack) Borchers. She married David Beffel December 6, 1975 in Knoxville, Tennessee. They have celebrated 45 years of marriage.

Cindee was the owner/operator of Bleyart's in the Village of East Davenport. She was a fan of the Cubs and enjoyed watching her grandkids activities, and loved spending time at the family cabin in Wisconsin.

Those left to honor Cindee's memory include her husband, David; children: Melody (Todd) Gustas, Eldridge; Jessica (Joe) Gonzalez, Houston, Texas; and Dana (Ben) Miller, Davenport; 8 grandchildren: Adrian, Madison, Emma, Sage, Andrew, Eden, Presley and Malonie; and a sister, Marj Dittmer, Davenport. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gary Borchers.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.